Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' new project featuring Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and a number of other DC female characters will be called Gotham City Sirens, with Suicide Squad director David Ayer taking the helm. It was also confirmed that Harley Quinn will be joined by iconic DC female villains such as Poison Ivy and Catwoman, although those characters have yet to be cast. While it isn't known when DC and Warner Bros. will make an official announcement about the casting for these two characters, a well-renowned artist has debuted two pieces of fan artwork that shows what two actresses would look like as Catwoman and Poison Ivy.

Artist Boss Logic took to Twitter this week to give his fans a holiday treat, with new artwork that fan-casts Emma Stone as Poison Ivy and Eliza Dushku as Catwoman. This artwork comes just a few weeks after Boss Logic debuted artwork that showed what Megan Fox might look like as Poison Ivy. It remains unclear if Warner Bros. is actively casting for the Poison Ivy and/or Catwoman roles, but there is another actress who has expressed interest in the Poison Ivy role.

Mr. Robot star Stephanie Corneliussen put herself out there on Twitter earlier this month, asking, "Can I be Poison Ivy??" It remains to be seen if the studio has any interest in casting the actress, or if they are considering Boss Logic's picks of Megan Fox and Emma Stone. The studio hasn't set a release date for Gotham City Sirens at this time, and it remains to be seen when production may begin. It was revealed, though, that David Ayer took on Gotham City Sirens ahead of Suicide Squad 2, because this project is more further along in development than the Suicide Squad sequel, so perhaps production may begin sometime next year.

This project came to be almost entirely through the willpower of Margot Robbie herself. After she landed the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, the actress reportedly did a deep dive into the comics to research her character, and during that process, she became interested in many of the other DC female characters who are showcased in the Comics. She brought on an unidentified writer herself to develop the project, before taking the project to Warner Bros. The studio then quickly picked up the project.

Gotham City Sirens was a recent DC Comics title that focused on the trio of Harley Quinn, Catwoman and Poison Ivy working as a team to do their own bidding. It sounds like this new movie will be taking its cues from that book. David Ayer will be directing Gotham City Sirens from a script by Tomb Raider reboot and Sherlock Holmes 3 screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Earlier reports revealed that Christina Hodson would be writing the movie, but it remains unclear if Geneva Robertson-Dworet will be starting from scratch, or if she'll incorporate elements from Christina Hodson's draft. Both writers were part of the Transformers writers room that generated ideas for that franchise's sequels and spin-offs. While we wait for more on Gotham City Sirens, take a look at Boss Logic's fan artwork below.

A quick @elizadushku has #catwoman to go with the previous post - Always been badass from way back in the buffy days #gothamcitysirenspic.twitter.com/u5Z8yzJUA8 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 24, 2016

Wanted to try a V2 of the Poison IVY this time with Emma Stone because we ♥️ Emma #gothamcitysirenspic.twitter.com/ovp7rT1ptf — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 24, 2016