Warner Bros. and DC have a whole bunch of projects on their plate at the moment, but rumors started circulating that Gotham City Sirens was canceled and that the recently announced Joker and Harley Quinn movie starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie had taken its place. But new report suggest that the rumor is false and that the Gotham City Sirens project is still on schedule and as far as anyone knows, David Ayer is still attached to direct the movie as of last month when the director talked at Comic-Con about doing Gotham City Sirens over Suicide Squad 2.

Forbes is reporting that a source from within Warner Bros. has confirmed that Gotham City Sirens is still very much happening and a priority for the studio. The anonymous source explains.

"Harley, Catwoman and Poison Ivy are super important to us-- And a super cool team, too!"

This isn't exactly the most official news, as we are taking Forbes for their word here, but they were also the first to debunk the rumors when they first started circulating. So, as we do with most news tips from anonymous sources, we'll take this news with a grain of salt until Warner Bros. comes out with the official word.

The confusion stemmed from the latest announcement earlier this week that the Harley Quinn and Joker love story would take place after the now fast-tracked Suicide Squad 2. Many assumed that Gotham City Sirens would come next and just assumed that the movie wasn't happening coupled with the news that some were unsure if David Ayer was still attached to the project. However, Ayer talked at Comic-Con about his excitement of taking on Gotham City Sirens, which was last month and basically confirmed that the movie would include Catwoman and Poison Ivy along with Harley Quinn.

Gotham City Sirens was a short-lived DC comic book series written by Paul Dini with art by Guillem March. Gotham City Sirens refers to three of the most popular female characters that inhabit Gotham City including Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and Harley Quinn. The first issue of the series was released in 2009 as a part of the Batman: Reborn. The story starts with Catwoman getting revenge on Hush for ripping out her heart. Catwoman steals all of Hush's money and distributes it to the Gotham City female criminals.

At this point, it's hard to tell just what exactly Warner Bros. and DC have planned for the future because it currently looks pretty confusing and unorganized. Justice League hasn't even come out yet and it seems to be struggling to reach the finish line. The Flash movie has been announced as a Flashpoint project, but other than that, nothing else is clear at this time. Not to mention that Matt Reeves' The Batman is under some big transformation that nobody is really talking about. It might be wise to clean up certain projects to restore some faith in fans that have been patiently waiting for the previous projects to pan out. Gotham City Sirens is still happening along with a ton of other Warner Bros. DC projects.