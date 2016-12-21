It doesn't matter what critics (and a good number of fans) think, Warner Bros. is going to keep expanding their DC Extended Universe until it isn't profitable. One of the next hotly anticipated expansions of that universe will come in the form of Gotham City Sirens, a spin-off featuring Harley Quinn and several other DC Comics lady villains. One of those villains is going to be Poison Ivy and Mr. Robot actress Stephanie Corneliussen wants to play her.

The Danish actress recently posted a photo to her Twitter account with the caption "Can I be your Poison Ivy??" It is one thing to be prompted by an interviewer, but it is another thing entirely to take it upon oneself to put something like that out in the world. After seeing the photo she posted, it would be hard to argue against her being a possibly solid choice for the role. We already knew she could act after seeing her on Mr. Robot, but this photo proves she has the look as well, since we get to see her with the red hair.

Stephanie Corneliussen isn't the only actress whose name has come up since Gotham City Sirens was officially announced recently. It is rumored that Megan Fox is possibly being eyed for the role of Poison Ivy, and she expressed a desire to play the character back in 2014. She could also probably pull off the look just fine, but the fan response to her potential casting hasn't been received as positively. Since she has already made her mark on the comic book movie world with the two most recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies as well as the poorly received (both critically and financially) Jonah Hex, it may be time to give someone else a shot.

Gotham City Sirens is a movie that was pretty much willed into existence by Margot Robbie after she landed the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. In researching the world of DC Comics for the part, she reportedly fell in love with a bunch of the other female characters from that world and brought on an unidentified screenwriter to work on a script herself. Warner Bros. snatched up the project and recently announced that Suicide Squad director David Ayer would be helming the movie for the studio. That makes sense, given that Suicide Squad made $745 million worldwide, despite being trashed by critics upon arrival. Shortly after, he posted a photo online, signaling that both Catwoman and Poison Ivy would be appearing alongside Harley Quinn in the villain-centric spinoff. No other Suicide Squad characters have been confirmed, and it's questionable whether or not Jared Leto will ever play The Joker again in any DC Films project. Will Smith has said he'd love to return here as Deadshot, though.

As far as Stephanie Corneliussen goes, she may seem like a good choice, but she may also already be out of the running. She has played Valentina Vostok on DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW a couple of times, meaning that she is already currently attached to a role in the DC Universe. Granted, Warner Bros. is keeping the TV side of things and the movie side of things separate right now, but that is definitely something worth noting. Warner Bros. just announced the project officially and hasn't yet given it a release date, but it is reportedly on the fast track. Stephanie Corneliussen has made it known she wants the part, so the ball is in Warner Bros.' court. You can check out the tweet for yourself below.