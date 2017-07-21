David Ayer is currently at Comic-Con to promote his upcoming Netflix project Bright and he took a moment to discuss his reasoning behind taking on Gotham City Sirens instead of jumping into Suicide Squad 2. Netflix released the trailer for Bright and it appears to be a blend of all of Ayers filmmaking talents and it gained quite a lot of excitement for the upcoming movie. Bright is set to premiere on Netflix in December.

IGN caught up with David Ayer at Comic-Con and they asked him why he chose to take on Gotham City Sirens instead of a sequel to Suicide Squad. Ayer responded with a very simple, heartfelt answer. He explains.

"It's a story about three fantastic women who're trying to find their way in the world, and realize that they have more power together than they do individually. I have daughters, and I want to create something that might be able to help them get along in the world a little bit."

It might also help the decision to take on a new project after fans and critics alike trashed Suicide Squad. Though it wasn't received very well, it still went on to make some pretty serious money at the box office.

Gotham City Sirens was a short-lived DC comic book series written by Paul Dini with art by Guillem March. Gotham City Sirens refers to three of the most popular characters that inhabit Gotham City including Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and Harley Quinn. The first issue of the series was released in 2009 as a part of the Batman: Reborn. The story starts with Catwoman getting revenge on Hush for ripping out her heart. Catwoman steals all of Hush's money and distributes it to the Gotham City female criminals.

The Gotham City Sirens are alluded to in the Batman Arkham series of video games and it's implied that they were together before the events of the second game of the series, Arkham City. It was announced in December of 2016 that Warner Bros. was developing a spin-off of Suicide Squad based on the Gotham City Sirens comic book series. It has been reported that the movie was put on the fast track and it will take place within the DCEU. David Ayer is on board to direct and Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the movie. She'll also presumably appear in the Harley Quinn vs. The Joker movie that was recently announced during Comic-Con. It has also been reported that production would have started this summer, but it appears as if that will not be the case since it was announced that Shazam! will be the next DC movie to go into production.

After the release of Suicide Squad, David Ayer dove directly into Bright, starring Will Smith. It's unclear when the director will jump into the production of Gotham City Sirens, but one would assume that the project is at least in the casting stage at this time. Bright is all set to hit Netflix in December 2017 and more news for Gotham City Sirens could be announced this weekend at Comic-Con.