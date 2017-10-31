This weekend, Marvel fans will be introduced to a number of new Marvel Cinematic Universe characters in Thor: Ragnarok, one of whom is The Grandmaster, played by Jeff Goldblum. It was confirmed this summer that The Grandmaster is the brother of another MCU character, Taneleer Tivan, a.k.a. The Collector (Benicio del Toro) from Guardians of the Galaxy. There is even a portrait of these brothers arguing over a chess game that was created for the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout ride at Disneyland, but is there a chance that these brothers could show up in the same movie together? According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, that very well may happen. Here's what he had to say while promoting Thor: Ragnarok, when asked if there's a chance these two characters could be featured in the same movie.

"It would be awesome man. It would be great. We love the idea that they're brothers. If you go on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout attraction at California Adventure in Anaheim, you will see a picture on Collector's wall of he and the Grandmaster playing some sort of a space chess game, which right now is the only place you can see the two of them in a frame together, but let's hope that changes someday."

The Collector was an important figure in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, although he wasn't brought back for the sequel, with writer-director James Gunn explaining that the character just didn't fit in with the story he wanted to tell in that sequel. It seems that the Collector will be making his return in Avengers: Infinity War, possibly in Avengers 4 too, which is still in production, with Josh Brolin revealing in a February Instagram live stream that he was looking forward to working with Benicio del Toro on Avengers: Infinity War. While the actor and character have still not been officially been confirmed by Marvel, it certainly makes sense to bring him back for that movie.

While there have been no official plot details released yet, Avengers: Infinity War will likely follow Thanos on his quest to assemble all of the Infinity Stones for his Infinity Gauntlet. All of these stones but one (the Soul Stone) have been revealed throughout the MCU movies, one of which is currently housed in The Collector's museum. Fans got their first look at The Collector during a post-credit scene for Thor: The Dark World, where Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) and Volstagg (Ray Stevenson) bring the Aether, a.k.a. The Reality Stone, to have The Collector watch over it. With Thanos trying to collect all of the Stones, either he or his subordinates will have to cross paths with The Collector and his museum at some point within Avengers: Infinity War.

Still, even if The Collector does show up in Infinity War, there is no indication as to whether or not The Grandmaster will find his way into the story. It's possible that this scene between eccentric brothers could take place in Captain Marvel, since part of the story will follow the Kree-Skrull war and may take the story into the cosmos, but there is no clear indication that's happening. While we wait for more on this possible MCU sibling meeting, take a look at the artwork created by Ryan Meindering that you can see at the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout ride, and check out Fandango for more.