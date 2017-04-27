Universal has brought on superstar Kevin Hart to star in their comedy reboot of the 1988 comedy The Great Outdoors, which starred Dan Aykroyd and John Candy. This comes just days after news broke that Disney had actually approached Kevin Hart to play the genie in their Aladdin reboot before Will Smith. Kevin Hart will also produce through his Hartbeat Productions alongside Michael De Luca and his production company.

Deadline reports that Randall Green (Billions) has come aboard to write the script, although no details were given about this new version of the story. The original comedy centered on a Chicago family man (John Candy) who takes his wife (Stephanie Faracy) and sons (Chris Young, Ian Giatti) on a lakeshore vacation. Their trip is upended with the surprise arrival of their snobby in-laws (Dan Aykryod and Annette Benning) and their kids (Hilary Gordon and Rebecca Gordon).

The original movie was directed by Howard Deutch from a script by John Landis, earning $41.4 million at the box office during its theatrical run in 1988. Elishia Holmes of Michael De Luca Productions developed the pitch and will be overseeing the project for the production company, along with Universal executive vice president Mark Sourian and creative executive Lexi Barta. The studio hasn't given word on when production may begin, or if they are currently seeking directors for this comedy remake.

As for who Kevin Hart could team up with in The Great Outdoors, Dwayne Johnson could certainly be the perfect choice, especially since they have already teamed up with great success on Central Intelligence and on the upcoming Jumanji remake. Still, there is no indication that The Rock is even interested in the role, or if he has a potential opening in his schedule that would make this project feasible to join. Regardless, with Kevin Hart now attached to star, things could be put together quite quickly for this comedy remake.

Writer Randall Green currently writes for the Showtime series Billions, and he made the Black List in 2014 with two separate scripts, Cartoon Girl and The Swimsuit Issue, both of which are currently in various stages of development. He also recently wrote the live action Scooby-Doo remake for Warner Bros. Kevin Hart is coming off a big 2016, where he starred in Ride Along 2, Central Intelligence and The Secret Life of Pets. He will next be seen in Jumanji, and he also voices a role in Captain Underpants. Hopefully we'll hear more about The Great Outdoors soon.