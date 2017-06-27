This morning, The Greatest Showman stars Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Keala Settle and composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul took part in the first ever "Trapeze Trailer" for this highly-anticipated biopic, to get fans ready for the first full trailer tomorrow. Hugh Jackman kicked things off with the first tiny bit of footage of his character P.T. Barnum walking through his iconic circus, before passing the "Trapeze Trailer" over to Zendaya, who plays a trapeze artist in the movie, as we can in her brief trailer preview. Zendaya then passed it over to Zac Efron, who is seen being hoisted into the air with Zendaya.

There are four of these previews in all, which started on Hugh Jackman's Twitter and ended with composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's video, and newcomer Keala Settle, who plays The Bearded Woman in The Greatest Showman. There will also be another trailer preview on Entertainment Tonight later tonight, before the full trailer debuts at some point tomorrow. These trailer previews come just after the first look photos were revealed last month, and just after some sad news for real life circus fans was announced.

Just over a month ago, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus held its final performance after a whopping 146 years in business. The Ringling Bros. circus was formed in 1884, before merging with Barnum & Bailey circus to form what was known for years as "The Greatest Show on Earth." The final performance was held at the Nassau County Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, with the performance streamed to Facebook Live, which was watched over 1.2 million times. The circus had been facing increasing pressure from animal rights groups over the years, and combined with dwindling ticket sales, the circus finally closed its doors, with the animals all said to be going to safe sanctuaries, or being cared for on the Ringling Bros.' 200-acre property in Florida.

This P.T. Barnum musical had been in the works for quite some time, with Hugh Jackman first becoming attached to the role back in 2009. At the time, it was said to be the first new live-action musical since Newsies back in 1992, but that distinction was taken by La La Land last year, which featured original music written by The Greatest Showman composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won an Oscar for Best Original Song for "City of Stars." It remains to be seen if this new trailer will offer a sneak peek at their original score for this movie as well.

Michael Gracey directs from a screenplay by Jenny Bicks (Sex And the City), Bill Condon (Chicago) and Michael Arndt (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). The supporting cast includes Rebecca Ferguson as Jenny Lind, a Swedish singer that P.T. Barnum was infatuated with, Michelle Williams as P.T. Barnum's wife Charity Barnum, Paul Sparks as James Gordon Bennett, owner of The New York Herald, who had a long-standing feud with Barnum and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as no-nonsense acrobat WD Wheeler. 20th Century Fox has set a Christmas Day release for The Greatest Showman, which could close out the box office year with a bang. Take a look at these brief trailer previews for The Greatest Showman below.