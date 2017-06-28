It's showtime! That's right, 20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, and featuring original songs by the Academy Award Winning lyricists of La La Land, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. While it's coming to theaters during one very crowded frame at the box office, there will be noting else quite like it on earth!

The Greatest Showman hits theaters everywhere on December 25, 2017! And it arrives as the perfect gift for lovers of pure cinematic spectacle and musicals alike. Michael Gracey is directing the biopic, which was written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon from a story by Jenny Bicks. Laurence Mark, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping are producing.

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

The movie arrives at an interesting time for the circus. While some smaller venues are still operating around the country, watching The Greatest Showman on the big screen will be as close as some younger audience members ever get to experiencing the big top for themselves. This past spring, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced its final performance after an unprecedented 146 years in business. The Ringling Bros. circus pulled into town way back in 1884, before joining the iconic Barnum & Bailey circus to form what has been known for years as "The Greatest Show on Earth." The last show was held at the Nassau County Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, with the performance streamed to Facebook Live. It was watched over 1.2 million times, so the love of the circus is certainly not dead. Though, the operation has been facing increasing pressure from animal rights groups, along with dwindling ticket sales. When the circus finally closed its doors, all the animals were shipped off to safe sanctuaries, or being cared for on the Ringling Bros.' 200-acre property in Florida.

This trailer launch comes after a very cool and unique viral promotion, which presented the first ever trapeze trailer, with the stars of the movie passing footage to one another on Twitter and other various forms of social media. There are four earlier previews in all, which started on Hugh Jackman's Twitter and ended with composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's social media. The cool tag-team effort to escort in the trailer even included Keala Settle, making her big screen debut as The Bearded Woman in The Greatest Showman. There was also a big preview on Entertainment Tonight last night, ushering in the final trailer in true P.T. Barnum style.

Now, we have that final trailer here for you, friends. And it's quite spectacular in all its exciting glory. We even have some cool new images that feature Zac Efron, Zendaya and ringmaster himself Hugh Jackman. So pull up a ringside seat and get ready for the greatest show on Earth.