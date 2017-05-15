Warner Bros.' expansive DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is just getting started, with the studio ready to unveil Wonder Woman in just a few weeks. Many are already looking far ahead to the future, with some fans wondering whether or not there will ever be a Green Arrow movie. There has been no official indication of that happening quite yet. If it does come together, though, it seems they could already have a leading man lined up, with Charlie Hunnam expressing some interesting in playing Oliver Queen. This is quite a contrast to just a few months ago, where the actor revealed in another interview, while promoting The Lost City of Z, that he has no interest in superhero movies. Here's what the actor had to say in that March interview.

"I didn't grow up a comic book fan and I haven't really seen any of those Marvel films or the Batman films. It's just not really my taste. I must confess I don't even really know who the Green Arrow is. It's not part of my vision for my career or what I aspire to."

A new interview segment surfaced on Twitter, when the actor was promoting King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, where he seemed much more open to the idea. Like in the earlier interview, the actor admitted that he doesn't know who this DC superhero is, before asking why fans want him to play this character so much, and if he looks like Oliver Queen. The interviewer added that the actor does in fact look like Oliver Queen, as portrayed in the comics, while informing the actor that there is an Arrow TV series that presents a different take on the comics, but the original character looks a lot like the actor. It seemed by the end of this interview, Charlie Hunnam was actually on board to play Oliver Queen. Here's what he had to say.

"Well, come on DC. What's up? Give me a call, I'm here."

It's possible that Charlie Hunnam may have just been humoring the interviewer, but even if he was serious about playing Oliver Queen, Warner Bros. hasn't officially announced that a Green Arrow movie is actually happening. With the Arrow TV series currently thriving at The CW, heading into its sixth season, it remains unclear if Warner Bros. wants to make a new big screen version of this character, although they are bringing a different version of The Flash to theaters, starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, and the Deathstroke character will also make his DCEU debut in Justice League and The Batman, played by Joe Manganiello. Manu Bennett previously played Deathstroke on Arrow.

It's possible that Warner Bros. could potentially introduce their big screen version of Green Arrow in Justice League Part 2, which is set for release on June 14, 2019. The DCEU hasn't exactly gotten off to a great start, with critics and fans alike bashing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, although it's possible that next month's Wonder Woman could get this superhero slate back on the right track. Still, it's also possible that adjustments may have to be made, which could lead to a Green Arrow movie that may or may not star Charlie Hunnam. Take a look at the actor's video interview below, where he discusses the possibility of playing Green Arrow.