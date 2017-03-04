When it comes to Green Lantern Corps., we've heard plenty of names tossed about. But recently, it is Armie Hammer whose name has remained most consistent in terms of casting rumors for this DC Films adventure. The man himself won't admit that he's been cast. He did deny it for a bit. And then he decided to troll DC fans with a series of photos alongside other DC cast members over the holidays. Now he is back up to his old tricks. Asked by a fan on Twitter if he is playing Hal Jordan, Armie had this to say.

"*starts sweating* ummm...."

It was recently rumored that, while a Green Lantern will show up in this November's Justice League, it won't be either John Stewart or Hal Jordan. Which means, if Armie Hammer is Hal, he won't be suiting up for Justice League. When last we heard, Armie Hammer was on the short list to join Green Lantern Corps., which will feature a number of different Lanterns from over the years.

Just this past week, Henry Cavill, who plays Superman in the DCEU, was also accused of trolling fans with a potential Green Lantern casting announcement. He recently posted a few images on Instagram teasing Green Lantern's future appearance. The first showed his dog looking out into the distance with the caption, "Kal looking for Hal #GreenLantern #Kal." The second photo had Henry Cavill posing in front of a Green Lantern statue he found in a shop. At the time, he said, 'Other Kal looking for Hal #GreenLantern #Kal.' We still don't have any clues as to what any of this means.

A recent short list that surfaced for Hal Jordan in Green Lantern Corps. Included Tom Cruise, Bradley Cooper, Jake Gyllenhaal and even Ryan Reynolds. As many know, Reynolds famously played the character in the Green Lantern movie, which bombed at the box office and set the DCEU back a few heartbeats. As far as Henry's Instagram posts go, it sure seemed like Cavill was throwing a little fuel on the Green Lantern fire for no other reason than to have some fun at fans' expense. Though, some still believe he was teasing a casting reveal in the near future.

Henry Cavill has been known to tease such DCEU happenings via social media in this way. Last year he posted what appeared to be a shot of the classic black Superman costume, which is rumored to be his look in Justice League. He also posted a photo of himself hanging out with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is playing Black Adam in the upcoming Shazam movie, as well as a spin-off for the DC Comics villain. The caption for that photo claimed Superman and Black Adam will be squaring off at some point in a future DCEU movie. It is possible that he has some inside knowledge about who is playing Hal Jordan, but that hasn't come to light just yet.

It's unclear when the first Green Lantern will be announced, and whether it will be Hal Jordan or John Stewart. Armie Hammer is no stranger to the world of DC Comics. He was cast as Batman in George Miller's canceled Justice League movie. So, it's possible that Warner Bros. wants to give him a second shot at this universe.