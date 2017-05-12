Has the DC Extended Universe finally locked down a Green Lantern? Fast and the Furious franchise star Tyrese Gibson has been lobbying for the part for quite some time and has not been shy about his desire to play John Stewart. Now, thanks to an Instagram post, he has once again fueled speculation that he has landed the role in Green Lantern Corps., which will further expand the DCEU. And Henry Cavill is continuing to troll fans with the idea that Green Lantern my show up first in Justice League.

Tyrese Gibson recently posted some art of himself as Green Lantern on Instagram with the caption, "It's time." That has led to a lot of speculation that he may have finally locked down the role, possibly for a cameo in Justice League or, more likely, in the upcoming Green Lantern Corps. movie. Last year, while talking with Larry king, the actor revealed that he has met with Warner Bros. about it and that they weren't overly happy with him, because he had stirred up so much chatter about him playing the role on social media. Here's what he had to say.

"I was like, 'Woah, that looks cool.' And I posted it on my Instagram, and it just went crazy, over 1,500 sites. And it was just all of this buzz, and I was like I might as well run with this thing. And I did. Pissed the people off, a little bit, at Warner Bros. because they thought that I had convinced the world that I had landed the role, which I didn't. And I said, 'If you go down my timeline, at no point did I say the role is mine.' But, you know, there have been other artists, actors and actresses who have put up images of them as a comic book character and ended up landing a role. So I was like, it's worth giving it a shot."

It hasn't been confirmed, but it is heavily rumored that an unidentified Green Lantern will be making a cameo appearance in Justice League. Even if that does happen, it won't necessarily be John Stewart, which is who Tyrese Gibson would be playing. It could be Hal Jordan or one of the many other Green Lanterns in the DC universe. For Green Lantern Corps., John Stewart and Hal Jordan are going to be teaming up, and that is probably the project which Warner Bros. would be looking to lock down stars for right now. For the role of Hal Jordan, rumored names include Armie Hammer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Cruise, Bradley Cooper and Ryan Reynolds, though, that last name is incredibly unlikely, bordering on impossible.

Green Lantern is one of the only major DC players that has yet to be cast in the DCEU. He is one of the core members of the Justice League and one of the most popular characters in the DC Comics canon. So getting the role is a big deal. As for Tyrese Gibson, he may not be thought of as a great actor, but he is no stranger to big franchises. He has been a regular in both the Transformers and Fast & Furious franchises, both of which have been very successful financially. So he knows how to work on a movie of that scale and, even if he isn't the sole reason, the movies he is in tend to do very well at the box office.

The Green Lantern Corps. script is being written by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel) and Justin Rhodes (Contract Killers), but no director has been attached yet and no release date has been set. So, the first place we could possibly see Green Lantern will be in Justice League, which is set to hit theaters on November 17. You can check out Tyrese Gibson's Instagram post for yourself below. Henry Cavill also posted a slideshow which ends with a Green Lantern Lightbox. Are they just trolling fans? Or is Green Lantern showing up in Justice League? Speculate away.