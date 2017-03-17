When Warner Bros. announced their DCEU lineup, the last film mentioned was Green Lantern Corps., slated for release on July 24, 2020. Back in January, it was confirmed that Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer has come aboard to write the screenplay, which will feature two iconic comic book characters, Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Today a new rumor has surfaced, which reveals that the studio may be looking at David S. Goyer to direct Green Lantern Corps. as well.

This unconfirmed tidbit was revealed by The Tracking Board editor-in-chief Jeff Sneider on today's episode of Meet the Movie Press, but no further details were given. The original report from January revealed that the studio wants to get a script together rather quickly and search for a director, with David S. Goyer also serving as a producer with DC Films presidents Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. It isn't known how far along David S. Goyer is on the script, or if he has already finished it, but hopefully we'll have some official updates soon.

Another unconfirmed report from August revealed that this movie will actually be an adaptation of the Sinestro Corps War, which will not only feature Hal Jordan and John Stewart, but also Guy Gardener, who will be the only three human Green Lanterns. That report, which originated at various posts on 4Chan, claimed that the Red Lanterns won't be appearing in this movie, but they will be teased, likely to appear in future sequels. Those details were never confirmed by the studio, especially since they came months before a writer was even brought on.

There was also a report last April that claimed the studio wanted Mad Max Fury Road director George Miller to direct Green Lantern Corps., but that was never confirmed either. There have been plenty of rumors about casting as well, with actors like Tyrese Gibson throwing his hat in the ring to play John Stewart and most recently Armie Hammer hinting that he wants to play Hal Jordan. Ironically, Armie Hammer was originally set to play Batman in George Miller's Justice League: Mortal, that ended up being cancelled just before filming began, due to the writer's strike in 2007.

Another report from April claimed that this story will also include another Earth-bound Green Lantern character, Kyle Rayner, but if that's true, it conflicts with the other reports that claim Hal Jordan, John Stewart and Guy Gardener will be the only human Green Lantern characters. Kyle Rayner was created by writer Ron Marz and artist Darryl Banks, and first appeared in Green Lantern vol. 3, #48 in 1994. He was introduced as part of the "Emerald Twilight" storyline, where Rayner took over the Green Lantern mantle from Hal Jordan, who was the sole Green Lantern for years until the late 1990s. He later was promoted to the Honor Guard Illustres of the Corps, and eventually became a White Lantern, after mastering all seven of the Lantern rings. Before he acquired a Green Lantern ring, Rayner was a Los Angeles-based graphic artist, whose father lived a double life as a CIA agent. Warner Bros. hasn't announced when production will begin on Green Lantern Corps., but if there is any truth to this rumor that David S. Goyer is now directing, perhaps we'll get an official update confirming this news very soon.