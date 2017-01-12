Warner Bros. has brought on screenwriters David S. Goyer (Man of Steel) and Justin Rhodes (Contract Killers) to pen the script for Green Lantern Corps. The studio is reportedly "moving aggressively" on this project, which, when the studio announced its DCEU lineup in 2014, was believed to hit in 2020. This report confirms a long-standing rumor that this superhero adventure will feature two iconic Green Lantern comic book characters, Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

Deadline reports that this project has been described as "Lethal Weapon in space," and will follow a comic book origin story. As of now, the studio hasn't cast any actors for the Hal Jordan and John Stewart roles, but Hal Jordan was most recently portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in Warner Bros.' 2011 Green Lantern movie, which was a critical and commercial failure. The actor even poked fun at the movie several times in his recent blockbuster Deadpool, so it seems highly unlikely that the studio would even approach Ryan Reynolds to return, especially since he is currently busy with Deadpool 2, which will start shooting this year.

The report adds that the studio plans to get a script together and "move quickly" to find a director. David S. Goyer will also serve as a producer and DC Films' presidents Geoff Johns and Jon Berg serving as executive producers. Back in January 2015, Tyrese Gibson shared fan artwork of the actor as John Stewart, and since then, the actor has sent out multiple posts on social media where he expresses his interest in the John Stewart role. One such post was even a photo of the Warner Bros. lot, teasing he was having a meeting with the studio about the role. There were also rumors that Chris Pine was being eyed for the Hal Jordan role, but that was before he signed on as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman.

Another rumor from April revealed that the studio was considering Mad Max Fury Road director George Miller for the movie, but that was never confirmed. While the release date for Green Lantern Corps was never officially confirmed, it was believed that this movie was taking the studio's previously-unspecified release date of June 19, 2020, but back in May, the studio pushed that unspecified project up to July 24, 2020. As of now, there are no other movies set for this date, but this new release date comes just two weeks after one of Marvel Studios' first Phase Four films, which will hit theaters on July 10.

Before today's news, the most recent update we had on this project was a rumor that surfaced on Reddit back in August, which claimed that Green Lantern Corps. will not only feature Hal Jordan and John Stewart, but also Guy Gardener. Those three will be the only "human Green Lanterns, and the story will reportedly be adapted from the comic book Sinestro Corps War, with the Red Lanterns also being teased, although they will not surface in this movie. David S. Goyer is certainly no stranger to the comic book world, having co-written Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, and writing Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He also created the upcoming series Krypton, set on Superman's home planet, centering on the Man of Steel's great grandfather. Justin Rhodes' writing credits include Contract Killers, Grassroots and the upcoming Unmanned.