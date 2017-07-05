A new rumor has dropped for Green Lantern Corps, claiming that Rupert Wyatt may be directing the movie. But it seems that may have already been debunked. Other details, however, haven't been denounced yet, with this latest report describing the sci-fi adventure as "Lethal Weapon in space." There have previously been rumors about potential cast members like Tyrese Gibson, and there are also new details about the characters Hal Jordan and John Stewart. The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez shot down the rumor about Rupert Wyatt directing Green Lantern Corps, but he didn't discredit other details about Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Here's what Umberto Gonzalez had to say in two tweets about the Rupert Wyatt news.

"re: Rupert Wyatt/GL Corps heard a while back however there was no deal because he wants to read script first before making a decision. Green Lantern Corps Rupert Wyatt Update 2. Sorry folks, looks like it might not happen. What the hashtag show is saying isn't accurate."

The original rumor from That Hashtag Show claims that Rupert Wyatt is actually "attached" to the Green Lantern movie, but it seems that is not true. The site also has some brief descriptions of the type of actors they will be casting for the iconic roles of Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Warner Bros. is seeking caucasian males between the ages of 39 and 50 for Hal Jordan, who is described as a, "former military test pilot" who is "now a veteran of the Green Lantern Corps." John Stewart will be quite younger, with the studio seeking African-American males between the ages of 21 and 30, with this brief description revealing that, "prior to joining the Green Lantern Corp, he was a sniper in the military."

After months of speculation, it was confirmed in January that Green Lantern Corps will feature both Hal Jordan and John Stewart, with David S. Goyer (Man of Steel) coming aboard to write the screenplay. That report also claimed the studio would "move quickly" to find a director for Green Lantern Corps, but that hasn't happened, and it hasn't even been confirmed if David S. Goyer has finished his work on the screenplay as of yet. While we'll have to wait and see what director Warner Bros. brings aboard, there is one filmmaker who teased his rather intriguing idea for a Green Lantern movie.

Warcraft director Duncan Jones took to social media to pitch his unconventional pitch for a Green Lantern movie, which he says would follow, "a simple-minded jock who has to come up with imaginative, new ideas every time he uses the ring." He added that the limitations of the ring would have nothing to do with the ring's power, but instead how original the ideas are that the Green Lantern uses his ring for, stating that the director was always annoyed by the "mechanics and stakes" of this hero, since he should have no trouble winning any fight with this ring that has unlimited power. The director went on to add that he thinks the whole character is "dumb" and that he hopes somebody can come along to prove him wrong.

As far as casting goes, there have been rumors that Tyrese Gibson is eyeing the John Stewart role, while Armie Hammer was eyeing the Hal Jordan role. However, if these details about each characters age is correct, they may not be the ideal candidates, since the 38-year-old Tyrese Gibson may be too old for John Stewart, and Armie Hammer may be too young for Hal Jordan. Then again, none of this has been confirmed by Warner Bros. either, so hopefully the studio will drop some details on Green Lantern Corps. soon, perhaps during San Diego Comic-Con later this month. At any rate, take a look at Umberto Gonzalez's tweets below.

