After the much-needed commercial and critical success of Wonder Woman, things are certainly looking up for the DCEU, with the highly-anticipated Justice League hitting theaters this November. Beyond that, there are a number of stand-alone movies that are further down the line, which haven't been fully cast at this time, such as Shazam! (April 5, 2019) and Green Lantern Corps (July 24, 2020). There have been no shortage of rumors swirling around both movies, some of which involve the same actor, Armie Hammer. Dwayne Johnson, who has long been set to play Black Adam, revealed last month that he wants Armie Hammer to play the title character of Shazam!, while the actor has teased on social media that he may be playing Hal Jordan in Green Lantern Corps. As it turns out, he hasn't been officially asked to play either role.

Screen Rant spoke with the actor, who was promoting the Disney Pixar sequel Cars 3, which hits theaters June 16, where he voices new racer Jackson Storm. The actor stated that, despite all of these rumors, he hasn't heard anything from the studio about any interest in Armie Hammer for Green Lantern Corps or Shazam. Here's what he had to say about these rumors, including why he thinks they started in the first place.

"What an embarrassment of riches to have all of these choices. The funny thing is, is nobody has ever come to me and been like... My agent has never called and said, 'Armie, Warner Bros, has been talking to me. There's really interested in you. This whole thing.' Never. In fact, after... there was like a... When the Green Lantern stuff first kind of started, which I think is Geoff Johns fault, because he like followed me on Twitter or something, and everybody was like what does that mean?! So uh... how did it happen, Um, I called my agent, after it had been going on for like a week or two, it had been going on for a little bit, I called my agent, I was like, 'Man, have you heard anything from like D.C. or anything?' And he was like, 'No.' I was like, 'Nothing?' He was like, 'No.' I was like, 'Not one thing?' and he was like, 'No. Why?' I was like, 'Nothing about... Green Lantern?', and he was like, 'No, nothing,' and I was like, alright. That's it, that's the end of it."

We reported in March that Warner Bros. was eyeing David S. Goyer to direct Green Lantern Corps, which came just a few months after he was hired to co-write the screenplay with Justin Rhodes (Contract Killers). It has also been confirmed that it will feature two iconic Green Lantern characters, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, although these characters have yet to be cast. Tyrese Gibson has long been rumored for the John Stewart role, while actors such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Cruise and Bradley Cooper have been rumored for the Hal Jordan role. There were even rumors that Ryan Reynolds was being considered for Hal Jordan, but since he already played that character in 2011's Green Lantern, and poked fun at that movie in last year's Deadpool, his casting seems extremely unlikely.

As for Shazam!, we reported in February that Lights Out director David F. Sandberg is in talks to direct, but Warner Bros. has still not confirmed his involvement. The studio has yet to reveal when production will begin on either of these movies as of yet. Warner Bros. is currently in production on Aquaman, which will hit theaters in December 2018, with The Flash and Cyborg stand alone movies also being developed. Hopefully we'll find out more soon about Shazam! and Green Lantern Corps in the near future.