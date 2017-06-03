This ain't your daddy's Gremlins. While that 80s masterpiece of monster goodness is considered a classic by most, it's not quite clear when or if we'll ever see the much talked about reboot. So, instead, today we get a trailer for Gremlin. Will it fill the void? Probably not. But it sure looks hella fun anyway!

Emmy Award winning director Ryan Bellgardt's (Army of Frankenstein) highly anticipated creature feature Gremlin hits VOD July 11 from Uncork'd Entertainment. This means you don't have to leave the comforts of your house to enjoy it, battling cineplex crowds to see something that may not even be worth your while. Let the dummies battle it out for seat supremacy. Gremlin looks way cooler than anything coming out on that date any way!

Godzilla meets The Ring in a thrilling, uniquely-scripted horror jaunt that boasts amazing computer-generated effects and from some of the best in the game. It's a side-splitting (quite literally) trip through the other side of terror that will have you clutching at your insides, hoping they don't fall on the floor and make a big mess.

In Gremlin, Adam receives a mysterious box from a relative containing a creature that will kill everyone he cares about. The only way to be rid of the curse is to give the box to someone he loves. As the ominous timer on the box counts down to its end, he can only imagine the horrors that await. Does he give the box away to save his family, or unleash a monster upon humanity? He can't destroy it. He can't escape it. He can only give it to someone he loves.

What kind of decision would you make? Do you have a loved one you've be willing to give this killer box to? Especially knowing that they could regift it right back to you? These are all questions you'll be pondering as you sift through the bloody mess that is Gremlin. Adam Hampton, Kristy K. Boone, Catcher Stair, Katie Burgess, Mike Waugh, and Caleb Milby lead a no-star cast in this campy horror delight that will be available everywhere on digital 7/11 from Uncork'd Entertainment.

Over at the box office, Gremlin will have to compete with one of this summer's most anticipated sequels. The genre thriller War for the Planet of the Apes brings that trilogy to a close, shutting down Caesar's tale of chimp supremacy. Also coming that weekend is the much hyped romantic comedy The Big Sick. But who needs that business when you can stay at home and literally make your self sick watching the gruesome terror of Gremlin!

You can't kill it! You can't escape it! You can only give it to someone you love. Get ready for Gremlin, aka Regifting: The Movie and let the pure horror wash over your insides as you guzzle beer and eat cheap pretzels from the local BevMo, making your own summer memories outside of the Hollywood blockbuster bubble. You really deserve a break today!