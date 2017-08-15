It has been nearly three decades since Gremlins 2: The New Batch was released and yet, we still haven't had another entry in the franchise. But it hasn't been for a lack of trying. Director Chris Columbus, who is executive producing Gremlins 3 and writing the sequel, did not particularly enjoy the second movie. Columbus, who created the original Gremlins characters and story, as directed by Joe Dante, has he's been working on reboot for a while now. He's now confirmed that he's finished the script. According to him, it is pretty dark and even addresses the possibility of killing off the lovable Mogwai Gizmo.

Chris Columbus recently spoke with Slash Film while promoting the festival hit Patti Cakes, which he produced. He was asked about Gremlins 3 and where that currently stands. He says that the script is done, but as usual with these things, it keeps coming down to budgetary conversations. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I'm really proud of the script. It is as twisted and dark as anything, so we'll see. It's always a budgetary conversation when we're going to shoot it. I wanted to go back to the really twisted sensibility of the first movie. I found that was a very easy place for me to fall back into and start writing again so hopefully we'll see that movie soon."

There are certainly twisted and dark elements in both Gremlins movies, but the original is a bit more grounded, whereas Gremlins 2 goes totally off the rails. In both cases, it is the adorable Gizmo that spawns the evil green monsters who wreak havoc and kill plenty of people in the process. As such, one has to wonder, why not kill Gizmo? That is dark, but something that would solve the issue and it is something that Gremlins 3 will address, according to Chris Columbus.

"Very good observation. That comes up in the movie, certainly. I think it probably is a good idea to be honest with you. Too many people are dying."

It is almost impossible to imagine a world where Gremlins 3 gets made and they actually kill Gizmo. But it isn't hard to imagine that a human character in that world would float the idea of taking out the source of the issue. Speaking of Gizmo, Chris Columbus also talked a bit about the approach to the movie and explained that CGI would only be used to help out the puppeteers. He wants to go practical wherever possible.

"Oh, without a doubt, minimal CGI. CGI will enable us to remove wires and make the puppeteers lives a little easier. It was brutal. It was like a marathon every night for those guys. In the bar scene alone there were 18 [or] 20 people behind the bar. No one had any space to move. It was just hellish for those guys so CGI will simplify that a little bit but it's all puppets."

As it stands, Warner Bros. controls the Gremlins franchise and it is up to them to make Gremlins 3 happen. Last year, star Zach Galligan expressed his desire to return, but stated that he has no idea whether or not he is actually going to be included in the script. It may be a little too late for Gremlins 3, but then again, Hollywood is currently in a big remake/reboot period. If this movie can manage to introduce the franchise to a new generation of fans, it could wind up being a big hit. Just don't hold your breath waiting for it.