Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director shares motion-capture footage that reveals where Baby Groot got his incredible dance moves. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has made over $800 million at the worldwide box office and is currently still earning, which is definitely an occasion to dance if you're director James Gunn. While some were hoping for the sequel to hit the billion-dollar mark, it's still a critical success and has already done better at the box office than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and who knows, maybe it'll reach the B word after the summer is said and done.

James Gunn, who is an avid user of social media, took to his Instagram page to share motion-capture footage of himself dancing as reference for Baby Groot's dance moves to Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky" used during the title sequence of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Gunn posted the video to celebrate Guardians 2 passing the $800 million mark and urged fans to go see it again this weekend, which could happen, but there's some stiff competition out there with the debut of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman. Gunn and crew definitely don't have to worry about King Arthur, but might have to worry about the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, which opens in July.

Shortly after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released Gunn announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was definitely happening, but production will more than likely take place after Avengers: Infinity War. In another Instagram post Gunn was seen reading a comic book of the often talked about Warlock, who is rumored to be introduced in Guardians 3. Gunn has already confirmed that Warlock will not make an appearance in Infinity War, which has lead to all kinds of wild speculation to where Warlock will pop up first, but it seems most logical to see him pop up in Guardians since he was teased during the post-credit scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 may not cross the billion-dollar mark, but it has been one of Marvel's best reviewed movies and still holds a respectable 81% at Rotten Tomatoes, which so far is the 7th best reviewed Marvel movie according to Rotten Tomatoes, while Iron Man, The Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy hold the top three spots at a 94%, 92%, and a 91% respectively. Guardians 2 is the 8th best grossing Marvel movie at the moment while the top spot goes to The Avengers with earnings of over $1.5 billion worldwide.

There's still time for Gunn to dance in the $1 billion club after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but we have a long time to wait and see if that happens. Until then, let's just enjoy Gunn taking a very hands on approach of choreographing the dancing of a baby tree creature very seriously with the help of any old Sony Walkman and a new mixtape. The dance was choreographed by Gunn and filmed by producer Simon Hatt on an iPhone and you can watch the video below.