Following director James Gunn's announcement last week that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be Disney's first 4K Blu-ray release, Marvel has confirmed the release date and special features. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will debut on Digital HD formats August 8 ahead of the Blu-ray and DVD release on August 22. Director James Gunn took to Facebook yesterday to announce that one of the special features will be a music video for the Guardians Inferno song, that played during the end credits of the movie and features none other than David Hasselhoff. Here's what the director had to say below on social media.

"I've been dying to announce this, because it may be the greatest thing I've ever worked on, but there's video for Guardians Inferno, the song I wrote with Tyler Bates coming soon, you can see it when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits home video. Volume 2 will be available in your home digitally on August 8 and on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K UltraHD (!!!) on August 22."

Marvel also confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 marks the Studios first in-home title to release in stunning 4K Ultra HD format, providing consumers with the ultimate home entertainment experience with next-generation high dynamic range visuals and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. 4K Ultra HD provides four times sharper resolution of HD with exceptional HDR which produces brighter brights, deeper blacks and richer colors than ever before. The galaxy has never looked so good!

Delivering the ultimate in-home experience is the Ultimate Cinematic Universe Edition (which includes a collectible poster while supplies last) comes packaged to include a 4K Ultra HD version of the film, a Blu-ray, a Digital Copy and more than 80-minutes of exclusive, never-before-seen bonus materials. Bonus will take fans behind the scenes with the movie's diverse, dynamic cast of misfits and inspired team of filmmakers, debut an all-new original music video starring David Hasselhoff and special guests, hilarious outtakes, deleted scenes, audio commentary by director James Gunn, and more. Here's what James Gunn had to say in another statement today on Facebook.

"As I announced yesterday, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is coming to home video in a spectacular fashion! The Blu-Ray and Digital versions feature as much extra content as can fit, including Deleted Scenes, Director's Commentary, Gag Reel, Making of Videos, and of course the first ever The Sneepers ft. David Hasselhoff Music Video. On Digital we also worked on breaking down a few scenes, layer by layer, so you can see them from my chicken scratch storyboards, through the animated storyboards, through filming, and adding visual effects, honestly, a really amazing feature done in a way that's completely new. Join us with the ultimate expression of love and space through 0's and 1's, August 8 on digital and August 22 on Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD! I love this movie, I think it works amazingly on repeated viewings, and I'm really proud of what home video has done for us."

The bonus features kick off with The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, a four-part, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, done in the style of classic-rock album liner notes. In Visionary Intro, director James Gunn provides context on how he continues and expands the storylines of these beloved characters in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The Guardians Inferno Music Video will feature David Hasselhoff and special guests for a galactic retro dance party, while the Gag Reel will let fans laugh out loud at all the hilarious off-script shenanigans and bloopers that took place on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, featuring all your favorite Guardians. The bonus features are rounded out by four deleted scenes that had to be cut from the film, including two extended scenes and two deleted scenes and audio commentary by director James Gunn, who guides fans through an inside look at the making of the movie.

For fans who purchase Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Digital HD, you'll get all of those features, digital exclusives. There will be three scene breakdowns, which reveal the anatomy of a few key scenes from the film. Discover the process in bringing these scenes to life. It starts with a doodle and the rest is film history. Audiences will be given the option to view 5-6 layers of specific scenes in the film. Scenes include "Eclector Escape," "Gamora and Nebula," and "Rocket and Ravagers." Fans will also get an exclusive sneak peek at the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout! ride, which will dig into the concepts and inspiration, and talk about what it took to bring the most epic ride at Disneyland to life. Take a look at the Blu-ray trailer, along with the official Guardians Inferno song and Guardians Inferno art posted by James Gunn.