Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 2 kicked off the summer movie season in grand fashion last weekend, with an opening weekend of $145 million, far surpassing the $94.3 million take of the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie. This weekend, these intergalactic superheroes took on two new movies in wide release, Warner Bros. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and 20th Century Fox's Snatched, with Lowriders also managing to crack the top 10 in limited release. Still, none of these newcomers could come close to the superhero ensemble Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which had no trouble repeating with $63 million.

Box Office Mojo reports that this superhero sequel dropped 57% this weekend, playing in 4,347 theaters for a respectable $14,494 per-screen average. The $200 million budgeted movie has now taken in $246.1 million domestically and $630.5 million worldwide. After just two weekends, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 already quite close to surpassing both the domestic ($333.1 million) and worldwide take ($773.3 million) of its predecessor. While it will certainly go up against greater competition in the next few weeks, such as 20th Century Fox's Alien: Covenant on May 19, Baywatch on May 25 and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales on May 26, Guardians 2 is still poised to out-gross its predecessor, likely in the next week or so.

Opening in a distant second place is the comedy Snatched with $17.5 million, with the fantasy adventure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword debuting in third place with $14.7 million. Snatched opened in 3,501 theaters for a $4,999 per-screen average, which will likely have no trouble turning a profit from a $40 million budget. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, on the other hand, opened in 3,702 for a meager $3,971, and with a $175 million budget, it will likely have much more trouble turning a profit than Snatched. The top five is rounded out by The Fate of the Furious ($5.3 million) and The Boss Baby ($4.6 million).

Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his dynamic style to the epic fantasy action adventure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Starring Charlie Hunnam in the title role, the film is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur's journey from the streets to the throne. When the child Arthur's father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur's uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy...whether he likes it or not. Starring with Hunnam (FX's Sons of Anarchy) and Oscar nominee Law (Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley) are Astrid Bergès-Frisbey (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) as Mage; Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond, In America) as Bedivere; Aidan Gillen (HBO's Game of Thrones) as Goosefat Bill; and Eric Bana (Star Trek) as Arthur's father, King Uther Pendragon.

Dumped by her boyfriend on the eve of their vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn), to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America in Snatched. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda must soon work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. The supporting cast includes Ike Barinkholtz, Christopher Meloni, Randall Park, Wanda Sykes, Oscar Jaeneda, Colin Quinn and Kevin Kane.

The top 10 is rounded out by Beauty and the Beast ($3.8 million), How to Be a Latin Lover ($3.6 million), Lowriders ($2.4 million), The Circle ($1.7 million), Baahubali: The Conclusion ($1.5 million). Also opening in limited release is Roadside Attracions' thriller The Wall, which earned $891,590 from 541 theaters for a $1,648, Sony Pictures Classics comedy Paris Can Wait, which took in $101,825 from four theaters for a $25,456 per-screen average, and Roadside Attractions' The Wedding Plan, which took in $33,040 from eight theaters for a $4,130 per-screen average. No box office data was given for Atlas Distribution's Absolutely Anything, Vladar Company's Generation Iron 2, First Run's documentary Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe and Arrow Films' Whiskey Galore. It remains to be seen if any of these films will expand in the weeks ahead.

Looking ahead to next weekend, 20th Century Fox's Alien: Covenant debuts, which likely presents the biggest threat to Guardians 2 box office reign yet, opening alongside the 20th Century Fox family comedy Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul and Warner Bros. teen drama Everything, Everything. Also opening in limited release is IFC's Wakefield and ArtEffects' Champion. Take a look at the box office estimates for the weekend of May 12, and check back on Tuesday for the latest round of predictions.