Earlier this month, we reported that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Kurt Russell had quite the hilarious problem, when he kept referring to Chris Pratt's character Star-Lord as the iconic movie franchise Star Wars, which director James Gunn confirmed on Twitter. Today we have video proof of this hilarious gaffe, with a second gag reel for this superhero sequel, which shows one of presumably many takes where Kurt Russell's Ego the Living Planet keeps referring to Star-Lord as Star Wars, as we can hear a number of other cast and crew members start to laugh in the background.

This gag reel surfaced on Disney Movies Anywhere YouTube, which also features some outtakes of Kurt Russell's Ego kissing many different women, including the bizarre alien ears of a green-skinned female creature. This gag reel also features a scene where Star-Lord, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) are assembled in front of the Sovereign, and their leader Ayesha, who reveals to these Guardians that they control the DNA of their "progeny" by incubating them in "birthing pods," one of which we saw in the post-credit scene that revealed Adam Warlock was coming to the MCU. This scene reveals Star-Lord responding by stating that he controls half of the DNA by doing something he calls "doinking," which cause the cast and crew to start laughing.

There are also a few brief shots of the Guardians delivering a group high-five, some of the Guardians showing off their dance moves, including director James Gunn, Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Karen Gillan (Nebula), who all look like they're having a blast on the set. We saw a brief blooper reel earlier this month, but this video features all new footage of the cast goofing around on the set of this superhero blockbuster. Now that Guardians 2 is available on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD and on demand formats, you can check out the full blooper reel plus loads of other bonus features from this Marvel Phase 3 blockbuster.

This gag reel comes just after a Guardians 2 deleted scene that showed Star-Lord playing with his new Zune, which was given to him by his adoptive father Yondu (Michael Rooker). We also learned this week that the Zune will impact how the Guardians 3 soundtrack will turn out, since it will be songs that express how Yondu communicates with Star-Lord, as opposed to the Awesome Mix Vol. 1 and Vol. 2., which were personal favorite tracks put together my Peter Quill's late mother Meredith (Laura Haddock). Of course, James Gunn wouldn't offer any hints as to what may be on that soundtrack, especially since he is still working on the script.

Guardians 2 was even more of a box office hit than its predecessor, taking in $389.2 million domestic and $862.6 million worldwide, from a $200 million budget. This far exceeds the $333.1 million domestic and $773.3 million worldwide haul for the first Guardians movie in 2014, which was seen by some box office analysts as potentially the first bust from Marvel Studios. With the third installment coming in Phase 4, the future of this franchise is certainly secure. Take a look at the gag reel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below.