If you aren't excited for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, this will probably be a rough month for you, since there will most certainly be a ton of clips and TV spots debuting in the next few weeks. With just one month and one day left until this superhero sequel hits theaters, director James Gunn has debuted four new character banners, featuring all of the beloved main characters. Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and the diminutive Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) share a banner, while Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) are featured on their own theatrical posters.

James Gunn debuted these banners on his Twitter account earlier today, which give fans a close-up, detailed look at all of these heroes, before they save the galaxy yet again. These posters come just a few weeks after Chris Pratt took to social media to address the hype swirling around this sequel, particularly the incredibly rare perfect test screening score the sequel earned. The actor proclaimed that not only is his movie much better than Citizen Kane, considered by many to be the best film of all time, but also that the sequel will win every movie award, plus 39 gold medals, the World Cup and 7 Super Bowl rings. While the actor was obviously being facetious with his statement, there is certainly no shortage of hype swirling around this movie.

Last month, box office analysts predicted that Guardians of the Galaxy 2 will earn a massive $160 million during its opening weekend, a huge increase over the $94.3 million debut of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. The hype will most likely continue to build as the superhero sequel starts screening for members of the press, and early reactions start to surface, so it's possible that the next wave of box office projections could be even higher, but we still have exactly one month and one day until Guardians 2 hits theaters.

Many fans are also wondering if any of the upcoming clips, TV spots or trailers will give us a better look at Sylvester Stallone, whose character hasn't been revealed yet, but he is said to be quite important. The ensemble cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is lead by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer and Vin Diesel as Baby Groot. New cast members coming aboard for this sequel include Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Kurt Russell as Star-Lord's father, Ego the Living Planet. The film also marks the return of Michael Rooker as Yondu, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Sean Gunn as Kraglin.

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand. James Gunn directs Guardians 2 from his own screenplay, with Kevin Feige producing. The Guardians are also set to return in Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently filming and set for release on May 4, 2018. While we wait for more on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, take a look at these new banners below.