Yesterday, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 director James Gunn revealed the new IMAX poster for his highly-anticipated superhero sequel. It seems that was just the tip of the iceberg, with the director and several of his stars sharing character posters through their various social media channels earlier today. While debuting his Baby Groot poster on Facebook, Vin Diesel also made the announcement that tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will officially go on sale nationwide tomorrow, Friday, March 24. Here's what the actor had to say in his statement.

"So proud to be a part of this franchise... so proud to play one of the most interesting characters the screen has ever seen. Blessed. P.s. My brother James wanted me to let you all know that you can purchase tickets tomorrow for this film's may release. Exciting!"

James Gunn himself took to Twitter to debut the posters for Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell), since none of those actors are on social media. The rest of the posters debuted on the stars' official accounts, with Vin Diesel debuting his Baby Groot poster on Facebook, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista unveiling their Nebula and Drax posters on Instagram, while posters for Zoe Gamora's Gamora, Pom Klementieff's Mantis and Michael Rooker's Yondu all debuted on the stars' respective Twitter pages. The most notable exclusion here is Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, but perhaps those posters will be released later today.

Another exclusion which isn't so surprising is Sylvester Stallone's mystery character, who has still yet to be revealed, and may not be until the movie hits theaters on May 5. James Gunn revealed in a recent interview, while promoting his thriller The Belko Experiment, that Sylvester Stallone will play an important character who has roots in the Marvel Comics, as well the previously-unannounced cast member Michael Rosenbaum. It's possible that there could be even more secret cast members that will be unveiled between now and the May 5 release date, but that hasn't been confirmed. Regardless, this superhero sequel is shaping up to kick off the summer movie season in a huge way, with box office analysts predicting a $160 million debut, a projection which very well may increase between now and May 5.

These posters also come just a day after Chris Pratt's special message that he left for fans on social media, where he claimed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is better than Citizen Kane, which is widely believed by most film historians to be the greatest film of all time. The actor's "humble" message also included bold claims that the movie is currently at an impossible 234% on Rotten Tomatoes, and that the movie itself will somehow win seven Super Bowl rings, 39 Olympic Gold Medals and that the May 5th release date will eventually become a national holiday. The actor also mentioned that the movie tested at "over a million points," likely referencing the news that this superhero sequel achieved the rare, if not unprecedented, perfect 100 score during a recent test screening.

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand. Marvel has set a May 5 release date for Guardians 2, which will kick off the summer movie season. Take a look at all of these new posters for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and keep your eyes peeled for the new Star-Lord poster.