Last week, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn shared part of a recording session for the superhero sequel's score. Over the weekend, the production wrapped up its work on the soundtrack, with the director going live for their final day at Abbey Road Studios, showing fans how the chorus for the score came to life. Here's what the filmmaker had to say in a brief caption for this video.

"Our last day at @abbeyroadstudios & we recorded the chorus, which we use extensively, and fills out our score in a big way. #gotgvol2 #score"

The Instagram video shows a diverse array of vocalists belting out the chorus, although the director wouldn't elaborate how this piece of music is used in the movie, or what makes it so important. It's possible that we may get to hear this chorus or more of the actual score when the second trailer is released, but Marvel and Disney have yet to confirm when the next footage will be revealed. There has been some interesting details floating around in regards to possible spin-offs of this beloved superhero adventure.

Last week, Vin Diesel teased that he has had discussions with director James Gunn for a Groot spin-off movie, which he claims is "inevitable." These comments came just a month after another interview he gave, where he claimed that, "if it's up to James Gunn, you are going to see a Groot/Rocket movie after [Avengers] Infinity War." He added that it's "highly possible" this will happen, while adding that, somewhere in the Marvel universe, fans will also see Groot fighting Hulk. It's possible this may happen in Avengers: Infinity War, but no story details about that film have been confirmed yet, with production starting last week.

Director James Gunn recently teased in an interview that neither the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie nor this sequel have been beholden to any part of the MCU continuity, since these adventures take place in the cosmos, far beyond the reach of the Earth-bound Avengers. It has been confirmed, however, that the Guardians will be featured in Avengers: Infinity War, with cast members such as Dave Bautista and Sean Gunn revealing through social media that they started filming on the superhero ensemble last week. Very little is known about the plot of that movie as well, but hopefully an official plot synopsis will be released for both movies. When the first Guardians 2 trailer debuted in December, it set a new Marvel record for teaser trailer views, amassing 81 million views in the first 24 hours. Marvel has yet to announce when the next trailer will arrive, but it could possibly come during the Super Bowl next month, although nothing has been announced.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast is lead by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. New cast members include Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet, Star-Lord's father, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Tommy Flanagan as Tullk. Marvel Studios will release Guardians 2 on May 5, which kicks off the summer movie season. The film doesn't have any direct competition, but it will face Warner Bros. KIng Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 20th Century Fox's Snatched and High Top Releasing's Lowriders on May 12. Take a look at this new video that offers a sneak peek at the recording of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 chorus.