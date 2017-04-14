During last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host revealed that the cast of the highly anticipated superhero sequelGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be appearing on the show this coming Monday. But the late night host also had a special surprise in store. Marvel offered a small role to the show's beloved security guard Guillermo Rodriguez, with Jimmy debuting a behind-the-scenes video, while also showing the actual clip he appears in during the movie, which, surprisingly, is set on Earth. The clip itself provides more questions than answers, although it is quite intriguing.

Jimmy Kimmel Live debuted this video on YouTube after the broadcast last night, which shows Guillermo arriving on the set and interacting with some of the stars. Guillermo got a bit of acting advice from Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt, along with a hilariously memorable encounter with Kurt Russell, who was in full costume as Star-Lord's dad, Ego the Living Planet, who told Guillermo not to f--k it up. He also got to meet Dave Bautista in the make-up trailer, who insisted on seeing Guillermo's nipples, before learning that he was going to play a cop in the movie.

The video also takes us behind-the-scenes on the actual set in Atlanta, with director James Gunn telling Guillermo that he'll be performing alongside another actor named Matt, who is telling people to stand back, and Guillermo's character has to have his back. In the background we can see a police car that has St. Charles Police on the door, indicating that this scene takes place in Star-Lord, a.k.a. Peter Quill's hometown of St. Charles, Missouri, where the young Peter lived before Michael Rooker's Yondu whisked him off into space. This actually falls in line with a Michael Rooker interview from last year that teased Yondu would in fact return to Earth in this superhero sequel.

The actor teased in that interview that Yondu is very intrigued by Earth, adding that he likes to collect things from all over the galaxy, adding he was "excited to discover more about Yondu" in this sequel. While he doesn't come out and state that Yondu will be coming back to Earth, it has now been confirmed that at least one scene will be back in Peter Quill's hometown. As for Guillermo's role, we get to see footage from the set, where Guillermo's co-star Matt is seen telling people to get back, and that it's for their own safety, with the scene shot against a blue-screen, and we get to see why it was shot with a blue-screen backdrop, after the video cycles through a number of Guillermo's different takes.

After the behind-the-scenes video plays, Jimmy Kimmel reveals that Marvel has sent over the actual clip featuring Guillermo as "Cop #2" from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The clip opens with a wide shot showing an enormous blue energy mass that has formed in St. Charles, with a number of onlookers gathering to check it out. Matt's character is seen telling people to stay back, when the mass expands, crushing the cops and spreading throughout this quaint little town. It's possible that this mass was created by Elizabeth Debicki's villainous Ayesha perhaps destroying Peter Quill's hometown as part of a revenge plot, but that's only speculation at this point. At first, you can't see Guillermo at all, but you can see at the end of this video where he turns up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Take a look at this new video below, as we get closer and closer to the release of Guardians 2.