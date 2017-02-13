Even though we have a few months left to wait until Guardians of the Galaxy 2 hits theaters, the sequel is still riding a wave of positive buzz following the Super Bowl trailer that was voted most favorite of the big game movie spots. Even with the TV spot and the previous trailers, there is still a lot yet to be revealed about this sequel. But director James Gunn just made a big claim that will get fans excited. During a recent Twitter Q&A, the filmmaker revealed that the opening credit sequence for this sequel will be even "cooler" than the original Guardians of the Galaxy.

Over the weekend, James Gunn took some time out of his busy schedule to answer a few questions from fans on Twitter. One fan dubbed "@alancqstark" asked the director if his superhero sequel will have an opening sequence that is as cool as the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Unfortunately, the director didn't go into any specifics, but he did answer the fan's question with quite the bold claim. Here's what he had to say.

"No. It's going to be cooler."

The opening sequence for the original Guardians of the Galaxy gave us our first look at Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, as he explores a cave while listening to "Come and Get Your Love" by Redbone, part of his "Awesome Mix Vol. 1" mixtape. The scene gave us a great idea of how fun-loving a character Star-Lord is, before we he even says a word. Of course, coming into Guardians 2, Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians are established characters, so it remains to be seen what the filmmaker will do to introduce this new story.

This superhero sequel is already making history in a much different way, if a new report is to be believed. Last week, an unconfirmed report revealed that Guardians 2 earned a rare perfect score of 100 during a recent test screening. Marvel holds their test screenings a bit differently than other studios, which often recruits test screening viewers from grocery stores and shopping malls. Instead, Marvel holds what they call "friends and family screenings," which is done to ensure that plot details don't leak out. They have used the same process since Iron Man came out in 2008, and in that time, Guardians 2 was the only movie to achieve a perfect 100 score.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast is lead by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. New cast members include Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet, Star-Lord's father, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Tommy Flanagan as Tullk. Marvel Studios will release Guardians 2 on May 5, which kicks off the summer movie season. The film doesn't have any direct competition, but it will face Warner Bros. KIng Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 20th Century Fox's Snatched and High Top Releasing's Lowriders on May 12. Take a look at James Gunn's recent tweets teasing an opening sequence for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 that is "cooler" than the first movie.

@JamesGunn Is there gonna be an opening title sequence as cool as in the first film? — H-Alan (@alancqstark) February 13, 2017