With Guardians of the Galaxy 2 hitting theaters in just a few short months, we're already starting to see some of the merchandise for this superhero sequel. Last month, NECA unveiled their life-sized Baby Groot, which stands 10″ tall and was created from the digital files used in making the movie. Today, Guardians 2 director James Gunn unveiled two more toys, the Funko Pop and Dorbz dolls featuring the human form of Ego the Living Planet, played in the sequel by Kurt Russell.

Unfortunately, this post from James Gunn's Facebook didn't offer any pricing details or a release date quite yet, but those details may be coming soon. Fans who attended Marvel's Comic-Con panel last summer got their first look at Ego the Living Planet, who was revealed to be the father of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord. There still is much we don't know about this character, but hopefully we'll learn much more between now and the May 5 release date. Marvel hasn't announced when the next batch of footage will arrive, but director James Gunn did reveal some interesting tidbits last month

During one of his many Twitter Q&A sessions, James Gunn explained that he has never had to "worry" about placing his story within the MCU continuity. The reason for this is because his Guardians movies are set so far off in space that they can't be connected to these Earthbound stories. It has been confirmed that all of these Guardians will be part of the Avengers: Infinity War stories, which means that these cosmic heroes will likely have to come back down to Earth at some point.

For the second year in a row, Marvel will kick off the summer movie season with one of its highly-anticipated sequels. Last year, the studio released Captain America: Civil War as the first summer movie, earning $408 million domestically and $1.1 billion worldwide from a $250 million budget. This year, the studio will start the summer movie season with the superhero sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which hits theaters nationwide May 5, the only movie currently slated for release on that weekend. The first Guardians of the Galaxy movie was released in August 2014, and became the surprise hit of the year, earning $333.1 million domestically and $773.3 million worldwide from a $170 million budget.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast is lead by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. New cast members include Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet, Star-Lord's father, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Tommy Flanagan as Tullk. James Gunn directs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 from his own screenplay, with Kevin Feige producing. There has already been talk of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the works, but there have also been rumors that James Gunn may not return, although that hasn't been set in stone quite yet. Take a look at the new Funko and Dorbz Ego the Living Planet toys for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below.