Earlier this week, Guardians 2 director James Gunn unveiled the first look at Funko Pop and Dorbz' new Ego the Living Planet toys. With the May 5 release date getting closer by the day, we have even more merchandise photos, this time featuring upcoming LEGO with characters such as Baby Groot and Ayesha, along with a few of the Ravagers. There are three LEGO sets in total here, although it hasn't been confirmed when these sets will go on sale, or how much they will cost, but those details may be coming soon.

Bleeding Cool offers our first look at these sets, the first of which is called "Ayesha's Revenge," referring to Elizabeth Debicki's character Ayesha. Naturally, we can't tell from the LEGO set why Ayesha is seeking revenge, but the set also includes Star-Lord, Yondu and Baby Groot mini-figures. Regardless of this "revenge" aspect of the LEGO set, it doesn't necessarily mean that there will be a revenge aspect in the actual movie.

Ayesha is said to be the main villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but it still isn't clear what her motive for revenge may be at this time. Ayesha was a prominent character in the comics, who was originally known as the Paragon and went by several other aliases such as Kismet, J'Ridia Starduster and Her. She was created by the Enclave in their attempt to bring forth a supernatural being through their Citadel of Science. The organization's first attempt was "Him," otherwise known as Adam Warlock, and both later escaped the Enclave and fled to outer space. It isn't know how she will be utilized in the story.

The second set is entitled Ravager Attack, which features mini-figures for Taserface (Chris Sullivan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). This set also includes a Ravager ship and a tree build as well, but like the previous set, no pricing details or release date has been released at this time. The final set may be the most exciting of the group, which features the most mini-figures and some of the franchise's most iconic characters.

The third and final LEGO set is entitled he Milano vs. The Abilisk, the gruesome creature we've previously seen in the Guardians 2 trailer. Along with the iconic Milano ship and the Abilisk, this set comes with mini-figs for all of the Guardians except Rocket, with Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel, along with Nebula (Karen Gillan). With all of these mini-figs and the Milano, this could turn out to be quite the coveted LEGO set.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast also includes newcomers such as Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet, Star-Lord's father, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Tommy Flanagan as Tullk. James Gunn directs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 from his own screenplay, with Kevin Feige producing. There has already been talk of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the works, but there have also been rumors that James Gunn may not return, although that hasn't been set in stone quite yet. Take a look at the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 LEGO sets below, as we get closer and closer to the May 5 release date.