Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was one of the highest grossing movies of the summer, battling with Spider-Man: Homecoming and the DCEU's Wonder Woman for the top spot. Though Guardians didn't win the box office superhero battle, it would most certainly win in if there were a funny dialogue battle. One the most famous pieces of dialogue from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was not said by Star-Lord or even Rocket Raccoon. The most quoted line definitely has to go to Michael Rooker's Yondu character.

The now iconic line is obviously: "I'm Mary Poppins, Y'all!" as Yondu and Star-Lord fly away. ComicBook.com reports that Rooker was at the Salt Lake City Comic Con this weekend where he participated in a fan Q&A. As it turns out, the line was not improvised my Rooker and he's not trying to take credit for having come up with it, instead, he's taking credit for making the line go down in history as one of the most quoted lines in superhero history. When asked about the line at the Salt Lake City Comic Con, Rooker says that he was the "genius" that brought it to life. The actor explains.

"You know, that does seem like that's improvised but it's not. James Gunn wrote that line. And I was the genius that made it sound real. Don't get me wrong, (Director) James Gunn was genius in writing the line, but you know, I have to stand up for the actors."

Rooker went on to explain that sometimes the lines don't come out very good, no matter how well they were written and no matter how good the actor is that is supposed to deliver the line. That definitely was not the case with the Mary Poppins line.

The Mary Poppins line became a fan-favorite instantly and became one of the most famous scenes in a movie full of spectacular scenes and action sequences. The line has since gone on to go viral, turning into memes and all kinds of merchandise, official and not so much. Rooker was even seen with an iPhone case of the iconic image at the D23 Expo over the summer. Many fans assumed that the line was improvised, but director James Gunn is the real "genius" behind the late addition to the script.

Michael Rooker owns the line, even after his character didn't make it through Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. When the Q&A session ended, the actor shouted out the line as he left, leaving everybody with a good laugh. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD with a whole bunch of special features and unreleased material including bloopers, outtakes, and even the zany Guardians Inferno music video. In addition, viewers can watch the Mary Poppins scene in the movie as many times as they wish, which is truly the most special feature of the entire home release.