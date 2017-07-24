He's Mary Poppins, y'all. Michael Rooker has truly embraced the whole Mary Poppins thing that took off this summer following the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. "I'm Mary Poppins, y'all" is going to follow him around like a lost puppy for the rest of his career and he doesn't at all seem to mind. He's actually embraced it so much so that he had the name Mary Poppins Printed on his San Diego Comic-Con badge as opposed to his actual name, Michael Rooker. That may present a security issue, but it is one everyone was probably willing to let slide.

Unfortunately, we can't actually see the badge because he didn't post it online, but Michael Rooker, who plays Yondu in both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, spoke with Entertainment Weekly during San Diego Comic-Con and was asked whether or not his badge actually did say Mary Poppins on it, which was a rumor that had been floating around the convention. Rooker was quick to confirm the rumor and seemed quite proud of it. As he should be. It's a great gag.

"It says 'Mary Poppins.'"

Warning: spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Even though Yondu's time came to an end in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, as he died heroically to save Star-Lord's life, he is always going to be remembered fondly. Part of that has to do with the brilliant line, which was said as he was floating down at the end of the movie. Peter Quill told him that he looked like Mary Poppins. Yondu, having no idea who that is, decided it was a pretty great honor and declared, "I'm Mary Poppins, y'all!" The rest is history at this point.

There are a couple of interesting things about the line that goes beyond the fact that it's a fun joke that Michael Rooker has wholly embraced. Most notably, the idea of a Mary Poppins joke in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 probably didn't seem like an overly timely thing when James Gunn wrote it, but funnily enough, it is very timely. Given the excitement surrounding next year's Mary Poppins Returns, it has sort of helped fuel the fire of this whole gag and turned it into a much bigger thing. Not to mention that it gave us that photoshopped magazine cover featuring Yondu instead of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins.

Yondu may be dead in the MCU, but he will forever be Mary Poppins to Marvel fans around the world. Even though we can't show you his Comic-Con badge, you can check out Rooker sporting an umbrella, a la Mary Poppins, for yourself below. He is absolutely rocking it. Never change, Michael Rooker.