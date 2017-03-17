With just a month and a half left until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters, there are many mysteries about this superhero sequel that fans are still trying to solve. One of these mysteries revolves around Sylvester Stallone's character, who fans have been wondering about since he was first spotted leaving an Atlanta hotel while the movie was shooting in that city. While we'll likely have to wait until the movie opens on May 5 to find out exactly who he is, director James Gunn made it clear in a recent interview that Sylvester Stallone is in fact playing a major character, while also announcing the casting of Michael Rosenbaum.

James Gunn recently appeared on The Adam Carolla Show to promote his new thriller The Belko Experiment, which hit theaters today, where he dropped some interesting news about Guardians 2. While Sylvester Stallone's casting has long been confirmed, this is the first we've heard about Michael Rosenbaum's casting. While we likely won't know who Sylvester Stallone and Michael Rosenbaum are playing, the director revealed that they're both playing very important characters within the Marvel Universe. Here's what the director had to say below.

"We do have a couple of characters who are very important to the Marvel Universe who are going to make their debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which people don't know about. Sylvester Stallone plays one of these characters...my friend Michael Rosenbaum also has a pretty decent role in the movie as well and it sort of works in tandem with Sly's character."

In addition to this news, Empire has revealed the subscriber's cover for their new print edition, which features the lovable Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) playing with the cassette tape for the Awesome Mix Vol. 2. With the May 5 release date getting closer and closer, it remains to be seen how much more footage or other details will be released from this sequel. Early box office projections have teased that it could have a huge opening.

Last week, box office analysts projected that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will open with roughly $160 million, which is much greater than the original. James Gunn has already confirmed that there is a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 post-credit scene, although it isn't clear if the scene will set up another movie, such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, or Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently filming. Hopefully we'll get more details about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as we get closer and closer to the May 5 release date. In the meantime, take a look at the new Empire Magazine cover for Guardians 2.