With less than one month left until Guardians 2 hits theaters on May 5, kicking off the summer movie season, Chris Pratt is doing his part to get fans excited for this superhero adventure. The actor took to his Facebook and Instagram this weekend to reveal a new behind-the-scenes photo with his co-stars Michael Rooker (Yondu), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis), all in full costume. Here's what the actor had to say in a brief statement.

"#gotgvol2 here's us backstage on set waiting to Guardian the Galaxy. Can't wait for you to see these three in the movie. #rooker and @karengillanofficial are back, bigger and badder then ever and introducing #mantis @pomin8r who absolutely crushes!"

This Instagram photo and statement comes just a few weeks after Chris Pratt took to social media to address the hype swirling around this sequel, particularly the incredibly rare perfect test screening score the sequel earned. The actor proclaimed that not only is his movie much better than Citizen Kane, considered by many to be the best film of all time, but also that the sequel will win every movie award, plus 39 gold medals, the World Cup and 7 Super Bowl rings. While the actor was obviously being facetious with his statement, there is certainly no shortage of hype swirling around this movie.

Last month, box office analysts predicted that Guardians of the Galaxy 2 will earn a massive $160 million during its opening weekend, a huge increase over the $94.3 million debut of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. The hype will most likely continue to build as the superhero sequel starts screening for members of the press, and early reactions start to surface, so it's possible that the next wave of box office projections could be even higher, but we still have exactly one month and one day until Guardians 2 hits theaters.

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand. The ensemble cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is lead by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer and Vin Diesel as Baby Groot. New cast members coming aboard for this sequel include Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Kurt Russell as Star-Lord's father, Ego the Living Planet. The film also marks the return of Michael Rooker as Yondu, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. Take a look at this new behind-the-scenes image from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below.