Shortly after the first press screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, fans and critics alike were surprised to learn there were a whopping five post-credit scenes, one of which was withheld from members of the press. While most of these scenes were just fun, brief tags that explore different aspects of the movie, there was one in particular that introduced a new character into the MCU, Adam Warlock. While some have wondered if this scene is setting up Adam's full introduction in Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige just shot down that notion in a new interview. If you haven't seen Guardians 2 yet there will be SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk. Here's what he had to say about the matter, confirming that this particular post-credit scene does not connect to future Marvel Avengers movies.

"Adam is not in Infinity War. That is not a tag for Infinity War. But it varies. It varies. In that case in particular, James has ideas. And had played with incarnations of Adam Warlock in earlier drafts of other Guardians films. So he's always been top of mind for the Guardians franchise. And if he appears anywhere in the future, it'll be with Guardians."

The other Guardians 2 post-credit scenes featured Kraglin trying to control the Yaka arrow left behind by Yondu (Michael Rooker), a scene with the original Guardians lineup, including Sylvester Stallone's Starhawk, a scene with the teenage Groot, who has grown significantly and left behind a huge mess in his room and the scene that was withheld from the press members, showing Stan Lee trying to get the rest of the Watchers to not walk away before he finished his story. Kevin Feige revealed that the Stan Lee scene came out of one of the many conversations between Stan Lee and James Gunn. Here's what Kevin Feige had to say about both the Stan Lee tag and the Adam Warlock scene, in his interview with /Film.

"James is always throwing things to Stan and always getting Stan to try more things. And in one of those times, he said, he told the Watchers not to walk away and Stan just called after them as they're walking away. And it was so funny that we put that at the very, very end of the movie. The Ayesha tag with Adam Warlock came up also towards the end of production, the beginning of post-production. To give her a little bit of an exit into the movie and more of a sort of solidifying her whole purpose in the movie. And like at the premiere they go "we'll call him Adam." People go 'Oh, I wonder who Adam is?' When there are fans seeing the movie, they'll know who Adam is."

Of course, fans didn't actually see Adam Warlock in the movie, just the birthing pod that will ultimately give life to him. Since this character won't be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, and with Kevin Feige stating that if he's ever seen again, it will be with the Guardians, this could mean that we may get our first true look at Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which James Gunn has already started writing. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 got off to a great start in theaters, earning $145 million in its first box office win this past weekend.