Just days after we reported that Baby Groot is getting its own Marvel comic book series, we have new international artwork featuring the adorable character from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The artwork appears to originate in a Japanese magazine, but we're not entirely sure at this point. Still this artwork gives us one of the best looks yet at the fan-favorite character Baby Groot

This artwork, which was sent to director James Gunn on Twitter, comes just days after reports surfaced that this superhero sequel scored a rare and possibly unprecedented perfect score of 100 during a recent test screening. Marvel holds what they call "friends and family screenings." While the testing pool is said to be "larger than one might think," it is also done this way to prevent any spoilers or footage from the screening from leaking. Marvel has employed this process since the first Iron Man back in 2008.

Last week, Vin Diesel teased that he has had discussions with director James Gunn for a Groot spin-off movie, which he claims is "inevitable." These comments came just a month after another interview he gave, where he claimed that, "if it's up to James Gunn, you are going to see a Groot/Rocket movie after [Avengers] Infinity War." He added that it's "highly possible" this will happen, while adding that, somewhere in the Marvel universe, fans will also see Groot fighting Hulk. It's possible this may happen in Avengers: Infinity War, but no story details about that film have been confirmed yet, with production starting last week.

Director James Gunn recently teased in an interview that neither the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie nor this sequel have been beholden to any part of the MCU continuity, since these adventures take place in the cosmos, far beyond the reach of the Earth-bound Avengers. It has been confirmed, however, that the Guardians will be featured in Avengers: Infinity War, with cast members such as Dave Bautista and Sean Gunn revealing through social media that they started filming on the superhero ensemble last week. Very little is known about the plot of that movie as well, but hopefully an official plot synopsis will be released for both movies. When the first Guardians 2 trailer debuted in December, it set a new Marvel record for teaser trailer views, amassing 81 million views in the first 24 hours. The new Super Bowl trailer that debuted during the big game last week was voted the most popular by fans.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast is lead by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. New cast members include Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet, Star-Lord's father, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Tommy Flanagan as Tullk. Marvel Studios will release Guardians 2 on May 5, which kicks off the summer movie season. The film doesn't have any direct competition, but it will face Warner Bros. KIng Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 20th Century Fox's Snatched and High Top Releasing's Lowriders on May 12. Take a look at this new video that offers a sneak peek at the recording of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 chorus.