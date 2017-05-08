Just a few days before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 debuted this weekend, it was confirmed at a press conference that the characters introduced towards the end of the sequel, and during one of the post-credits scenes as well, was in fact the "original Guardians" lineup, meaning this was the original team from the Marvel Comics. This team includes Sylvester Stallone's Stakar Ogrod, Ving Rhames as Charlie-27, Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Ogrod, Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex, Miley Cyrus as Mainframe and the CG-animated Krugarr. When asked during a recent interview if these original Guardians will return, or if the post-credit scene was just a fun scene to put together, Kevin Feige revealed it was a bit of both.

The Guardians 2 post-credit scene brought all of these original Guardians back together, as they honored the memory of the late Yondu (Michael Rooker). Given how expansive the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, fans have already started to wonder if these characters will be back sooner than later. Collider caught up with Kevin Feige, who went onto tease the original Guardians' potential return.

"It's always a bit of both. It's always, we do it because it's fun in the moment and it's fun as a potential sneak of what's to come. I think all things being equal, I think James and everybody at Marvel would love to see the continued adventures in some aspect, whether it's a large part in a future movie or as James just said to somebody else, a Howard the Duck level appearance down the line of any or all of those original guardians. But really the most important immediate thing for us really just to establish and showcase that yes, those original Guardians, though they may never call themselves that in our movie mythology, but they exist."

This comes just after the news that Adam Warlock, who was also teased in another post-credit scene, will return at some point, but he is not being brought in for Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently in production. Kevin Feige hinted in that interview that Adam Warlock will be seen with the Guardians, meaning the most likely scenario could be to bring in Adam for Guardians of the Galaxy 3. After all, fans didn't actually get to see Adam Warlock himself, just the birthing pod that the Soveriegn's Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) will create him from. Here's what James Gunn had to say about all of the post-credit scenes

"With all of the post-credit scenes in this movie, they're all funny and fun, and most of them are things that we hope to see continuing on in the MCU, whether that's in supporting roles in future movies, or whatever. I think it would be great to see those things and those characters show up."

As expected, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opened big at the box office, taking in $146.5 million domestically and $431.5 million worldwide, from a whopping $200 million budget. James Gunn has already confirmed that he has started writing the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which he will return to direct, with the director also teasing that it could be released in 2020. Marvel has already set three release dates (May 1, 2020, July 10, 2020 and November 6, 2020), which will all kick off the Marvel Phase 4 lineup. Guardians 3 has already been confirmed as part of Phase 4, and hopefully we'll have more on this sequel soon, now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a smash hit.