With the May 5 release date getting closer and closer for Guardians 2, Hot Toys has unveiled their 1/6 scale Star-Lord action figure. While no pricing details are available yet, the action figure will be available in the fourth quarter of 2017, while the Deluxe Edition will debut in the first quarter of 2018. The photos below are from the Deluxe Edition of this action figure, depicting the beloved hero.

You only get one chance to save the galaxy twice! Marvel fans around the world will rejoice as the release of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios' fun-filled blockbuster, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, is coming very soon! Set 3 months after the exciting adventure of their first galaxy saving quest, the Guardians of the Galaxy is set on a new journey to become two-time galaxy savers this time around! In anticipation to this epic blockbuster's debut, Hot Toys has introduced a Deluxe Version 1/6th scale collectible figure of the Guardians of the Galaxy's leader, Star-Lord!

The new Star-Lord 1/6th scale collectible figure is expertly crafted based on the image of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in the film. It features a newly developed head sculpt, a newly painted interchangeable LED light-up masked head sculpt, finely detailed and meticulously tailored costume including a leather-like jacket, a pair of blasters, a new jetpack, and a miniature Baby Groot that can be placed on Star-Lord's shoulder! This Deluxe Version will specially include an additional Star-Lord helmet in activating mode that can be worn on the head sculpt, an interchangeable long sleeve tee, and Star-Lord's iconic red color long coat offering even more display options for many fans' favorite "legendary outlaw"! The leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy is waiting for you to bring him to your great collection!

This figure stands approximately 31cm all, with 30 points of articulation. The head is sculpted by Yulli, with the head painted by JC Hong and the head art directed by JC Hong. Special features of the 1/6th scale Star-Lord Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) include a newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. There is also a movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, skin texture and beard, newly painted interchangeable masked head sculpt with LED light up function (red battery operated), and a specialized body with over 30 points of articulations.

The action figure comes with four pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including a pair of fists, a pair of hands for holding guns, seven pieces of interchangeable bare hands including a pair of fists, a pair of relaxed hands, a pair of hands for holding guns and left gripping hand, with each piece of head sculpt specially hand-painted. The costume includes one light gray colored graphic long sleeves tee, one purplish red colored long sleeve tee, one purplish red colored scarf, one red colored leather-like jacket, one dark red colored leather-like long coat, one leather-like belt with gun holsters, one pair of multi-texture burgundy colored pants and a pair of dark red and black boots. The Star-Lord figure also comes with two blasters with metallic color finish, along with a Star-Lord helmet in activating mode (wearable on head sculpt), a jetpack with armored chest plates, a miniature Baby Groot, a portable audio cassette player with headset, a cassette tape, two necklaces and a specially designed figure stand with character nameplate and movie logo. Take a look at these Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Star-Lord action figure photos below.