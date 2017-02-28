Director James Gunn is one of a few stars and filmmakers who've embraced Facebook Live, frequently using the technology to host impromptu Q&A sessions with his fans. One of these sessions happened yesterday, where he addressed a recent rumor swirling around his highly-anticipated movie Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Contrary to recent reports, which surfaced after new toys debuted, Marvel characters Adam Warlock and Darkhawk will not be featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Earlier this month, there were reports coming out of New York Toy Fair that featured new Marvel action figures such as Adam Warlock and the much more obscure Marvel Comics character named Darkhawk. Since these Marvel Legends figures were launched alongside a Guardians 2 line, many fans started to assume that they were going to be in the movie, but during the filmmaker's Facebook Live session, Gunn cleared things up. Here's what the filmmaker had to say about the toys.

"I think it was not very well thought out because I'm getting questions about, 'Is Darkhawk in the movie because of the Marvel Legends figure? Is Adam Warlock in the movie because of the Marvel Legends figures?' All you need to do is look at the packaging, you guys. On the packaging cover, it says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on the figures that are from the movie and it doesn't say Vol. 2 on the other figures. So that should tell you what's from the movie and what's not."

There had been rumors about Adam Warlock since the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, when his cocoon was seen in The Collector's lair, with many fans believing that was a sign he'd show up in the sequel. When Elizabeth Debicki was cast as Ayesha, fans also started speculating that Adam Warlock would be a part of the story. Ayesha was originally known as the Paragon and went by several other aliases such as Kismet, J'Ridia Starduster and Her. She was created by the Enclave in their attempt to bring forth a supernatural being through their Citadel of Science. The organization's first attempt was "Him," otherwise known as Adam Warlock, and both later escaped the Enclave and fled to outer space.

The new Guardians 2 trailer will debut tonight during Jimmy Kimmel Live, as fans continue the countdown towards the May 5 release date. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast is lead by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. New cast members include Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet, Star-Lord's father, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Tommy Flanagan as Tullk. Take a look at James Gunn's full Facebook Live video below, as we continue the countdown towards Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.