Fandango, the nation's leading digital destination for all things movies, surveyed more than a thousand filmgoers about yesterday's Big Game ads for upcoming releases, and which ones made them the most excited. The survey was posted Sunday night after the game and concluded earlier today. According to the survey, 85% of film fans who watched the Super Bowl said they paid special attention to the movie ads during the broadcast. Fandango Movieclips assembled all of the Big Game film previews into one major movie mashup, which can be found below, with the fans picking the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 trailer as their favorite.

Coming in second place to Guardians 2 was 20th Century Fox's Logan, followed by Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Universal's The Fate Of the Furious, Paramount's Transformers: The Last Knight, Paramount's Ghost in the Shell, Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 2, Paramount's Baywatch, 20th Century Fox's A Cure For Wellness and Sony's Life. It will be interesting to compare these rankings to what these movies will eventually make at the box office. All of these movies will be released between February and June this year, so we'll have to wait and see what movies may have benefited from their "big game" commercials. Here's what Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis had to say about why Guardians of the Galaxy 2 came out on top.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 scored major points with fans during this year's Super Bowl by delivering a fun, action-packed teaser with plenty of rock 'n roll vibes and just enough Baby Groot to leave us all thirsting for more. Proving it's very much a movie for everyone, its Big Game spot clearly showed why it's one of this year's most anticipated films."

Set to the backdrop of 'Awesome Mixtape #2,' Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand. It was confirmed during the Comic-Con trailer that Peter Quill's father is none other than Ego the Living Planet, played by Kurt Russell.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast is lead by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. New cast members include Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet, Star-Lord's father, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Tommy Flanagan as Tullk. Marvel Studios will release Guardians 2 on May 5, which kicks off the summer movie season. The film doesn't have any direct competition, but it will face Warner Bros. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 20th Century Fox's Snatched and High Top Releasing's Lowriders on May 12. Take a look at Fandango's Super Bowl movie trailer mashup, and the full Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Super Bowl trailer below.