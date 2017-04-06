In just under one month, fans will finally get to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on the big screen, when it hits theaters nationwide on May 5, kicking off the summer movie season. Marvel is doing its best to get fans ready, releasing a new TV spot, eight photos and another video where Chris Pratt helps explain the Sony Walkman cassette player that his character Peter Quill has become quite attached to. If that wasn't enough, we even have more details about how the story unfolds from Star-Lord and Yondu's point of view.

USA Today recently unveiled its summer movie preview, highlighting the 10 movies every fan should see this summer. The site spoke with Guardians 2 stars Chris Pratt and Michael Rooker, who, after leading a group known as the Ravagers, will be joining Star-Lord and the Guardians, after Yondu "gets booted from the Ravagers in a mutiny," and joins the team. Here's what Chris Pratt had to say about how Yondu fits into the story.

"In the first one, he was a guy chasing us. And in this movie, it becomes a little more than that."

It was previously revealed that Yondu was kicked out of the Ravagers after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy, where Star-Lord pulled a fast one, escaping with the orb that is the Infinity Gem known as the Power Stone. After Yondu refused to punish Star-Lord, who is in essence his adoptive son, he was kicked out of the group, with a Ravager known as Taserface (Chris Sullivan) taking over as the new leader. Here's what Michael Rooker had to say about Yondu and Star-Lord's relationship.

"Yondu has made peace with this kid that he's raised and we're having a good time."

Towards the end of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Michael Rooker's Yondu teased that Star-Lord's real father is a bit of an a-hole, although he didn't say who the father was. While most fans were expecting the identity of Star-Lord's father to be kept under wraps until the movie hit theaters, director James Gunn gave fans quite the surprise at Comic-Con last year with the first trailer, which revealed that Kurt Russell's Ego the Living Planet is in fact Star-Lord's dad. Michael Rooker also teased that Yondu "doesn't think much of Ego," although it remains to be seen how this dynamic will be played out on the big screen next month.

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand. The ensemble cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is lead by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer and Vin Diesel as Baby Groot. New cast members coming aboard for this sequel include Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Kurt Russell as Star-Lord's father, Ego the Living Planet. The film also marks the return of Michael Rooker as Yondu, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. Take a look at the new TV spot, Chris Pratt video and photos for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below.