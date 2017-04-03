Back in late February, Marvel released the third Guardians of the Galaxy 2 trailer, which debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live and was quite well-received by the legions of growing fans. Over the weekend, YouTuber Aldo Jones debuted the latest in his "Weird Trailers" series, which pokes fun at the franchise by editing in a number of bizarre effects, along with characters that have no reason to be in a Guardians story, such as those from Disney's Inside Out, Warner Bros.' Suicide Squad and even the dancing Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) from a much-maligned scene in Spider-Man 3. There is even a reference to a recent sketch from Saturday Night Live, featuring Peter Dinklage.

Aldo Jones debuted this trailer on his YouTube channel over the weekend, which takes all of the footage from the third Guardians 2 trailer and simply makes it much weirder. The opening of the trailer, where Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and his team await a gigantic squid-like creature to arrive, Aldo Jones thought it would be appropriate to insert parts of the Spider-Man 3 scene where Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker is seen dancing his way through the streets of New York City. During a brief scene where the Guardians are standing before Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), she tells them that she sees fear, jealousy and betrayal within them, with Aldo Jones inserting the Fear (Bill Hader), Sadness (Phylis Smith) and Disgust (Mindy Kaling) characters from Inside Out into this shot, along with Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad.

There is also a brief moment where Peter Dinklage's Space Pants song from SNL is featured in the movie, which is rather interesting since Peter Dinklage is actually joining the MCU, playing a currently unspecified character in Avengers: Infinity War. The rest of the trailer is filled with a number of random oddities spliced into the footage, including a hilarious appearance from the Merc With the Mouth himself, Deadpool, along with a comparison of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and her sister Nebula (Karen Gillan) to the TV sitcom Friends. There is also footage of Star-Lord firing his laser blasters that has been edited to look like he's shooting people off of skateboards and mountain bikes. The trailer ends by swapping the scene where Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) tells Star-Lord that he's his father, with a similar scene from the DreamWorks Animation movie Megamind.

This "weird trailer" comes just days after a bizarre message from Chris Pratt himself, where he claimed that this movie will win, "every movie award AND about 39 Olympic gold medals" in various events such as cycling, gymnastics and the "skiing event with the gun" (i.e. the biathalon). Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand. James Gunn directs Guardians 2 from his own screenplay, with Kevin Feige producing. The Guardians are also set to return in Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently filming and set for release on May 4, 2018.

The ensemble cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is lead by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer and Vin Diesel as Baby Groot. New cast members coming aboard for this sequel include Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Kurt Russell as Star-Lord's father, Ego the Living Planet. The film also marks the return of Michael Rooker as Yondu, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Sean Gunn as Kraglin along with Sylvester Stallone, whose character hasn't been revealed yet, but he is said to be quite important. While we wait for more on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which is set to hit theaters on May 5, take a look at this "weird trailer" below.