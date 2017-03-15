With just a few months until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters, there are fans that are already wondering about Guardians of the Galaxy 3. While most have every reason to believe it's happening, there has been speculation that James Gunn may not return to direct the third movie. Today we have confirmation that the third movie is in fact happening, but the director is still not completely sure whether or not he'll take on this sequel. At any rate, though, that decision is said to be made very soon.

The filmmaker has been promoting his new thriller The Belko Experiment, which he wrote and produced, with Greg McLean (Wolf Creek) taking the helm. Gunn spoke about where he's at with the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. While he doesn't known what his decision will be quite yet, the filmmaker revealed in an interview with Complex that he plans on figuring out his future with the franchise over the next few weeks. Here's what the filmmaker had to say, confirming that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will in fact happen.

"There will be a Guardians 3, that's for sure. We're trying to figure it out. I'm trying to figure out what I want to do really, that's all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing. You know, I'm going to make another big movie; is it the Guardians or something else? I'm just going to figure it out over the next couple of weeks."

The director revealed on a Facebook Live video back in June that Guardians 2 left him "emotionally exhausted," and that was before filming even wrapped, and he hadn't even started the post-production process. The one thing we do know about Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is that it will be part of the Marvel Phase 4 lineup, as confirmed by Kevin Feige, but this sequel still doesn't have a release date in place, and it remains unclear where in the Phase 4 lineup it will land. It has also been confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy characters will be a part of Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently in production now, with James Gunn serving as an executive producer on that movie. When asked how the Guardians fit into this story, the filmmaker had this to say.

"You know listen, I don't think we should overstate things that it is an Avengers movie, but the Guardians are a part of the cosmic universe, they're a part of Thanos' stories, so, they are in there, and they have, not the biggest, but, an integral part to that."

There have also been rumors that Kurt Russell will return as Ego the Living Planet in Guardians 3, which would make sense since it has long been confirmed that Ego is in fact Star-Lord's father. Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler even reached out to James Gunn in September, revealing that he wants to be a part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, although it remains to be seen if Marvel would even be interested in giving him a role. While it does seem that Guardians 3 is happening, we'll have to wait just a bit longer to find out if James Gunn will in fact return to the helm.