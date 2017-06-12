It was finally confirmed in April that Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 writer-director James Gunn will return for Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The filmmaker has since announced that he's already started working on the script, although nothing about the story, production schedule or even the release date has been handed out quite yet. One big piece of the puzzle may have been uncovered, though, with the filmmaker tweeting out a seemingly random photo earlier today, which hints that the Marvel Comics character Quasar is part of this story.

Earlier today, James Gunn's Twitter shared a "random" memory with his followers, remembering that his family's VCR had wood paneling when he was a kid. He also posted a photo of said VCR, which just happens to be a Quasar brand. This isn't the only potential character that James Gunn has teased, with the filmmaker taking to Instagram earlier this month to reveal a short video of him with an Adam Warlock book, stating that he was doing a little "light reading." Of course, we certainly won't get confirmation for either of these characters anytime soon, but Adam Warlock's inclusion seems to be a foregone conclusion, since his birthing pod was seen in one of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 post-credit scenes.

You may recall there were previous rumors that Quasar was the last mysterious Easter Egg fans have still yet to find in Guardians of the Galaxy, but James Gunn himself said that wasn't true. Quasar is a character many Marvel Comics fans have been waiting to see in the MCU, and now it finally may happen, Quasar, a.k.a. Wendell Vaughn, was created by Don Glut, Roy Thomas and John Buscema, making his Marvel Comics debut in Captain America #217 (January, 1978), although he was known as Marvel Boy and then Marvel Man. He made his first appearance as Quasar in The Incredible Hulk #234 (April, 1979), where the character was revamped considerably by Mark Gruenwald.

Like Star-Lord, Wendell Vaughn was born on Earth, a native of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and was a graduate of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Academy. He becomes Quasar after he is proven to be the most suitable candidate to wear the Quantum Bands that were recovered from a deceased Crusader. The Quantum Bands are infused with Wendell's nervous system and gives him incredible powers to manipulate all forms of energy along the electromagnetic spectrum. He can absorb power from practically any power source, including the sun, and a mysterious energy source known as the Quantum Zone. His connection to both Earth and the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe could be interesting, given Quasar's similarities to Star-Lord.

James Gunn has also teased that he wants to give Zoe Saldana a bigger role as Gamora, and that he also wants to explore more of Nebula (Karen Gillan) and the new addition Mantis (Pom Klementieff), who was introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. It has also been confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will take place after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, with the movie likely taking one of the three 2020 release dates set aside for the first Marvel Phase 4 movies, which will be released on May 1, 2020, August 7, 2020 and November 6, 2020. Take a look at James Gunn's cryptic tweet below, as we wait for more on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.