James Gunn took to social media to announce that he's almost finished with the first draft of the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 script. The second installment of the Guardians franchise came out right before the summer and is the third highest grossing movie of 2017, earning some big-time cash at a relatively quiet year for the box office as a whole. But as far as the MCU is concerned, the attention is directed squarely on the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok (which has been compared to Guardians in terms of humor and soundtrack) and the almighty Avengers: Infinity War.

Though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was recently just released on Blu-ray/DVD, director James Gunn took to Instagram early Friday morning, bedhead and all, to announce that he's just about finished with the first draft of the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 script with 70 pages complete. Gunn had this to say.

"Yes the bedhead is particularly out-of-control this morning, but I thought it was important to share my new Groot mug with you. About to sit down with a cup of joe to work on - and almost finish - the first full draft of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 treatment - almost 70 pages. What are you guys up to?"

Yes, James Gunn was up earlier than you on a Friday morning and is calling you out for not being nearly as productive as he is. Also, he probably has a better coffee cup than you as well, while he's rubbing it in.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn't have an official release date, but it is expected to be a new release in 2020 after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, which will see some huge change in the MCU. James Gunn has said in the past that the third installment of the Guardians will conclude the trilogy while also setting up the next ten or even twenty years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will usher in a focus on new or lesser known Marvel characters.

James Gunn says that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will expand upon the cosmic universe while also introducing new characters. While not much is known about the third movie, we do know that Gunn has been reading up on Adam Warlock and he will more than likely make an appearance in the movie, possibly to set up a whole other universe for the character that was teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Gunn also warned that it will be the last time that we see the Guardians of the Galaxy as we currently know them.

The lead cast, constituting of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Zoe Saldana, are all slated to return in the third instalment. With Pom Klementieff's Mantis becoming a fan-favorite after Guardians 2 released, it is safe to assume she will also return. Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Michelle Yeoh, Ving Rhames, and Miley Cyrus could also stand a chance to return, but it is not clear at this time. Michael Rooker's Yondu could also show up, but only as a flashback. You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script update courtesy of James Gunn's Instagram account below.