With writer director James Gunn teasing a Guardians 3 2018 production start date earlier this month, the movie may be hitting theaters sooner than we think, but until we find out anything more concrete, the filmmaker dropped quite a big bombshell earlier today. The director took part in a Facebook Live Q&A session, to promote the Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD release for Guardians of the Galaxy 2, where he dropped some interesting tidbits about Guardians 3. Here's what the filmmaker had to say below, revealing it will set up the next two decades of Marvel movies.

"One of the things I'm doing with creating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it will take place after the next two Avengers movies, and it will help to set up the next 10, 20 years of Marvel movies. It's going to really expand the cosmic universe. We're going to be setting up new characters. It will be the last movie of this version of Guardians of the Galaxy."

These comments shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, since we reported in June that the filmmaker will be overseeing the Marvel cosmic universe for Marvel Studios, after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters. The director added during this video Q&A, which was posted on James Gunn Facebook, that the Marvel comics character Nova comes up occasionally as someone they might use in Guardians 3, while adding that he hasn't made up his mind about whether or not his longtime friend Nathan Fillion will have any sort of a role in the next sequel.

The director also dropped another interesting tidbit about the Guardians 3 soundtrack, but if you still haven't seen Guardians 2 yet, there will be some slight SPOILERS. Towards the end of Guardians 2, Peter Quill's adoptive father Yondu (Michael Rooker) gave Peter a Zune, to replace his ancient Walkman. One fan wondered if this meant the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack will be influenced by Yondu, and not by his mother Meredith (Laura Haddock), who put together the Awesome Mix Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 for her son Peter Quill. As it turns out, this fan's assertion was correct, which could mean we may have a much different soundtrack in the new sequel. Here's what director James Gunn had to say below.

"Well yes, you're correct. Volume 1 and Volume 2 have been Meredith's song choices, her communication to Peter. In Volume 3, it will be Yondu communicating to Peter."

James Gunn also added that Kraglin, who was seen joining forces with the Guardians at the end of Vol. 2, is not an official member of the Guardians, stating he's more like a chauffeur for the Guardians. Still, we'll certainly see more of Kraglin interacting with these intergalactic a-holes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will be part of Marvel's Phase 4 lineup, although a specific release date has not been given yet. Take a look at the full Facebook Live Q&A session with James Gunn below.