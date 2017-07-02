Filmmaker James Gunn revealed a few weeks ago that he has finished the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 treatment, although it remains to be seen when he will actually be done with the screenplay. THe director also teased on social media that he is currently in the process of narrowing down the songs for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack, but it seems the filmmaker still has a ways to go. While he wouldn't reveal any of the specific songs, the director stated on social media that he has his selections for the soundtrack narrowed down to 181 songs. Here's what he had to say below.

"I have it down to 181 songs. That list could get longer."

The James Gunn Twitter didn't reveal any of the specific songs that are currently in the running for the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 soundtrack, which will likely be one of the first movies to be released under the Marvel Phase 4 slate. The first soundtrack, Awesome Mix Vol. 1 was 12 songs, while Awesome Mix Vol. 2 was originally a list of 500 songs that was ultimately narrowed down to 14. The director was also asked how much the music rights and other costs related to the soundtrack factored in to the film's overall budget, with the director revealing that those costs roughly equate to just 2% of the film's budget.

While very little has been revealed about the plot thus far, the filmmaker did tease that the Marvel Comics character Quasar may be featured in this story. The filmmaker recently took to social media to post a photo of a wood-paneled VCR from the manufacturer Quasar, which many took as a hint that the Marvel character Quasar may be featured in this story. Naturally, the director would not elaborate on this cryptic photo, but there have also been rumors that Adam Warlock will be featured in this sequel as well. While we never actually saw this character, a Guardians 2 post-credit scene featured Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) unveiling the birthing pod.

Quasar has a lot of similarities to the Guardians leader Star-Lord, since he was born on Earth in the Midwest. Before he was known as Quasar, Wendell Vaughn was born on Earth, a native of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and was a graduate of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Academy. He becomes Quasar after he is proven to be the most suitable candidate to wear the Quantum Bands that were recovered from a deceased Crusader. The Quantum Bands are infused with Wendell's nervous system and gives him incredible powers to manipulate all forms of energy along the electromagnetic spectrum. He can absorb power from practically any power source, including the sun, and a mysterious energy source known as the Quantum Zone. His connection to both Earth and the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe could be interesting, given Quasar's similarities to Star-Lord.

James Gunn has also teased that he wants to give Zoe Saldana a bigger role as Gamora, and that he also wants to explore more of Nebula (Karen Gillan) and the new addition Mantis (Pom Klementieff), who was introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. It has also been confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will take place after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, with the movie likely taking one of the three 2020 release dates set aside for the first Marvel Phase 4 movies, which will be released on May 1, 2020, August 7, 2020 and November 6, 2020. Take a look at James Gunn's tweets below about the soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

