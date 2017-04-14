While many directors have a presence on social media, few interact with their fans more frequently than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn. The filmmaker often holds court on Twitter, with Q&A sessions that sprout up at random, much to the delight of his fans. Earlier today, with just weeks left until Guardians 2 hits theaters, the superhero director engaged in another Q&A session, where he dropped a very interesting tidbit, hinting that he has discussed making a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

While the holiday special format has been popular with TV shows like Doctor Who and most recently Netflix's Sense8, the most infamous movie-related special is the Star Wars Christmas Special, which was never released on home video and was only aired once on CBS in November 1978. During his Twitter Q&A, James Gunn was asked by a fan if he has ever considered making a holiday special with his Guardians of the Galaxy characters, while asked by another fan about his potential Guardians special exceeding the "high bar" set by the Star Wars holiday special. Here's what James Gunn had to say below.

"Honestly? Yes. I talk about this all the time with Kevin Feige. We both find the idea fun and funny. I LOVED the Star Wars Holiday special as a kid. It'd be fun to do one the way I remember it as opposed to the way it actually is."

A Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special could be intriguing in a number of different ways. Since Peter Quill is the only member of the team who hails from Earth, a.k.a. "Terra" in both movies, it's possible that he may be the only Guardian who is even aware of Christmas at all. Since Drax the Destsroyer (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) all hail from different parts of the galaxy, it isn't exactly clear if they celebrated Christmas in the past, or that they even know what it is in the first place. Perhaps the special could revolve around Peter Quill sharing his Christmas memories with his team, while trying to explain the spirit of this beloved Earth holiday.

Unfortunately, James Gunn didn't divulge any details about his potential Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special. It would certainly be interesting to see these Guardians, and other characters like Gamora's sister Nebula (Karen Gillan), Peter Quill's adoptive father Yondu (Michael Rooker), Peter's real father Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell), Yondu's old crew known as The Ravagers and more. Still, James Gunn has hinted that he may actually not return to the helm for the inevitable Guardians of the Galaxy 3. While we continue the countdown towards Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on May 5, take a look at James Gunn's tweets below, where he addresses the possibility of a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special.

Honestly? Yes. I talk about this all the time with Kevin Feige. We both find the idea fun and funny. https://t.co/mnNEIbrcqG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 14, 2017