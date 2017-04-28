Exactly one week from today, Marvel will finally unveil their highly-anticipated superhero sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which will kick off the summer movie season in a huge way. James Gunn has already confirmed that he is coming back to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and he also hinted that, if there is a Guardians 4, it will be made up of a completely different team of Guardians. If Vin Diesel has his way, then fans may be getting perhaps one or two Groot spin-offs as well.

USA Today recently spoke with Vin Diesel, who returns to voice the adorable Baby Groot in Guardians 2. While the actor will most certainly be back for Guardians 3, the actor revealed that he has ideas for two different spin-offs, one involving a Guardians teammate, and another involving one of the original Avengers. Here's what he had to say below.

"James Gunn has always wanted a Rocket and Groot movie. And I know that Disney is very much into being successful. And the most successful poster in Disney's future is the poster that has 'Groot vs. Hulk.' ... (The world) cannot wait to see it."

This isn't the first time that Vin Diesel has suggested both of these spin-offs, teasing both potential projects in an interview from last year. James Gunn wouldn't comment on the Rocket and Groot spin-off, only stating that, "Vin has a lot of ideas," adding that he doesn't know where he comes up with these ideas. Vin Diesel also added that he can't decide if he likes the Groot from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie or Baby Groot, while teasing that fans still haven't seen a "fully grown" Groot yet.

"The first Groot we saw was a freshman in college. This (Guardians 2) Groot is in nursery school. Wait 'til we see the full-fledged working-man Groot. Wait 'til we see Groot!"

It isn't known if this "full-fledged working-man Groot" will surface in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, or perhaps even in Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently filming and slated for release on May 4, 2018. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently on track to take in a whopping $160 million in its opening weekend, but given the strong critical response, it could open even higher. With Guardians 2 arriving in just seven short days, hopefully we'll start hearing more about the future of this cosmic franchise within the MCU.