Disney is getting ready to unveil their latest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout, on the eager public soon. The ride is taking the place of Disney's Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride that had been a staple of Disney's California Adventure for years. There are tons of cool Easter eggs and fun things for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to enjoy, as revealed during a recent preview of the attraction. But don't get too excited over some of the things being teased in the ride, because it is not actually part of the MCU.

Joe Rohde, a creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering who helped create the ride, recently spoke with i09 about Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout. Because James Gunn directed and helped create the attraction, with the stars of the movie turning up to play their respective parts, it was reasonable to assume that it may have implications for the MCU. However, Joe Rohde has confirmed that it exists in its own universe. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It is distinctly meant to be its own universe. The universe will grow and expand and there are elements in there that will link to a dimensional universe. We really tried to not simply reflect on an existing narrative but to extend narrative and expand it."

This is significant for several reasons. For one, it means that rabid MCU fans don't have to stress about making a special trip to California Adventure just to feel caught up on happenings within that universe. But also, because many assumed that the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride was part of the MCU, some of the items on display at the attraction led many to speculate about some big characters that were possibly being hinted at. Namely, Beta Ray Bill and Namor the Sub-Mariner.

IGN recently got to preview Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout and they posted a couple of eye-opening images. One was clearly Beta Ray Bill's hammer and the other seemed to feature some artifacts relating to Namor. Neither character has been brought into the MCU yet, though, both have been rumored at various times. But these are just fun Easter eggs for fans, not hints at what's to come in the movies, as reiterated by Dave Bushore, VP of franchise creative and marketing at Marvel Studios.

"It's a whole new story. The idea that you have the Collector and you have all these other characters that showed up in Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 and other portions of other films, and other things that go on across the Marvel Universe, it's a whole story unto itself. The idea that those Easter Eggs can be refreshed and renewed with all new stuff keeps the story fresh and new and keeps the story totally on its own,"

Just because the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride isn't part of the MCU doesn't mean that Beta Ray Bill or Namor won't be part of the MCU at some point. It does mean, however, that anything in this ride, now or later as things get refreshed, shouldn't be viewed as anything more than entertainment in a self-contained environment. You can check out the Beta Ray Bill and Namor artifact photos from Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout for yourself below.