With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 already a huge hit in theaters, Disney is hoping some of that success will carry over to the new theme park ride Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout, which opens at the Disney California Adventure park on May 27. With the opening just days away, a new video has surfaced that gives fans a sneak peek at what to expect in the ride's pre-show and what will be on display in the ride's queue. If that wasn't enough, we also have more details about the ride from Guardians 2 director James Gunn, who will be present for the ride's Grand Opening ceremony later today.

The video comes from Attractions Magazine, which gives us a great look inside the ride's queue, where visitors can get a glimpse at some of The Collector's items, including Cosmo the Spacedog, Ultron, a Nova Corps uniform, before we get a glimpse at Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), who reveals that he has escaped from The Collector, telling the group that he is going to put you on a "gantry lift," and Rocket is going to sneak on top of the lift that takes him to the generator control room. We also get a glimpse of some visitors on this lift, and see what happens when Rocket hijacks it. We also get brief looks at Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), as the video ends with a sneak peek at the gift shop, where you can buy new Guardians merchandise.

Director James Gunn only just revealed on social media a few hours ago that he's heading down to the Disney California Adventure park today for the Grand Opening of this ride. He shared a photo from the attraction a few months ago, where he and Marvel's Kevin Feige were among the first to go on this ride. Take a look at what the director had to say on Instagram below.

"I'm about to head down to Disney California Adventure park for the Grand Opening of the #GuardiansoftheGalaxyMissionBreakout ride. Here we are a few months ago on the first test ride ever with all the Imagineers. Kevin Feige (left of me in the center) and I loved it so much we rode it six times in a row! I can't wait to unveil it to the public today!! #GotG #guardiansofthegalaxy #missionbreakout #disney #marvel"

The director also responded to a few fans on Twitter, revealing that the story told in this ride is not a part of the Marvel canon, teasing that this ride is the "beginning of a new, separate & fun theme park universe." When one fan suggested that the ride wasn't canon so Disney wouldn't have to update the ride's story to match the movies, the director had this to say.

"Nonsense. It's because ride performances & mechanics & needs are innately & necessarily completely different in tone from the MCU."

Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout! entices guests with an original storyline based on Guardians of the Galaxy films, comics and animated television series, with a rapid rise into chaotic adventure and surprising visuals. The fast-paced action rocks to the beat of music inspired by the films' soundtracks, including classic rock and pop music from the '60s, '70s and early '80s. And with multiple ride profiles, guests never know which adventure they'll get.

The exterior of The Collector's Fortress shimmers at dusk at Disney California Adventure Park, enticing guests to explore the new attraction Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout! The epic new adventure blasts guests straight into the Guardians of the Galaxy story for the first time, alongside characters from the blockbuster films and comics. Rocket is asking guests to help him rescue his pals from The Collector's grandiose Fortress. Venturing into The Collector's Fortress, guests will board a gantry lift for an epic adventure on Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout!, the new attraction at Disney California Adventure park. Guests step right into the Guardians of the Galaxy story for the first time, alongside characters from the blockbuster films and comics. And Rocket recruits them to help set free his fellow Guardians. Take a look at this sneak peek at this ride, along with James Gunn's social media posts.

#GuardiansoftheGalaxy#MissionBreakout is the beginning of a new, separate & fun theme park universe & is not canon to the MCU. https://t.co/XhFZs49jBX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 25, 2017