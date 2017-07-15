Earlier today during the D23 Expo's Walt Disney's Parks and Resorts panel, the company announced that there will be new two attractions coming to Epcot Center, based on the hit Disney movies Guardians of the Galaxy and Ratatouille. However, don't expect to be able to visit these attractions soon. It was revealed by Disney leaders at this panel that both attractions will open in 2021, just in time for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. The studio unveiled the first artwork for these atractions, which you can check out below.

The Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired attraction will be added to the Future World area of Epcot Center, which falls in line with the original vision for Epcot's Future World, as the place to experience the excitement and adventure offered by space travel. This attraction will replace the current Universe of Energy attraction, which is slated to close on August 13, 2017. One of the photos from the Disney Parks Blog below reveals that Epcot is the perfect place for a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction, since Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) himself actually went to Epcot as a child, before he was taken into the Cosmos by Yondu (Michael Rooker). This new E-ticket attraction will be based on, the rockin' and action-packed world of Guardians of he Galaxy and is the next step in how guests can encounter these characters at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The new attraction inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille will also be added to the France Pavilion in World Showcase. The attraction will expand the pavilion. Similar to the 4-D attraction Ratatouille: The Adventure that opened at the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris in 2014, guests will be able to shrink to Remy's size and scurry to safety in a dazzling chase across a kitchen with the sights, sounds and smells of Gusteau's legendary Parisian restaurant. It isn't clear at this time if any voice cast members from this Pixar movie, or if any cast members from Guardians of the Galaxy will be involved in any way with these attractions.

This Guardians of the Galaxy attraction comes just months after the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout attraction opened at Disney's California Adventure, which is winning rave reviews from fans. That attraction places visitors in Tivan the Collector's Garden and brings them into Tivan's exhibition room where there are thousands of items stored in glass cases that are all Marvel and Disney related. Some of these relics include Warlock's Eye, an Ultron sentry robot, Cosmo the Space Dog and many, many more items enclosed in glass in Tivan's room. Tivan has captured the Guardians team and visitors will help an escaped Rocket save his team. There are six separate adventures fans can go on in this attraction. It is not clear yet if there will be any similarities between Mission Breakout and this new Epcot Center attraction.

With a 2021 debut slated, it remains to be seen when construction may begin on both these Guardians of the Galaxy and Ratatouille. It's possible that the Guardians attraction could tie in to the release of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which is expected to debut at some point in Marvel's Phase 4 lineup, but no concrete release date has been given. Take a look at these photos for he Guardians of the Galaxy attraction at Epcot Center.